Why we should not allow Steve Biko’s ideas to die

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At some point post-1994, South Africans seem to have stopped being aspirational.

There was once an entire generation of activists, freedom fighters, unionists and ordinary people who fought the brutal apartheid regime because they aspired to a participatory democracy and a society that was fair and equal. Many died in pursuit of these noble goals.

The first democratic election in 1994 was supposed to signify a clean break with an apartheid past characterised by racial discrimination, gross inequality, humiliation and oppression.

In 1994 we were energised, inspired and excited. Intense negotiations between political parties at the World Trade Centre gave birth to our interim, and then final, constitution.

At the time, Albie Sachs, who later became a constitutional court judge, said constitutions usually came about because of bad rather than good experiences.

“Their text or sub-text is almost invariably: ‘never again’,” he said.

But our constitution doesn’t just look backwards and say “never again”; it also looks forward to a society every South African should aspire to, one where people enjoy freedom and access to progressive socio-economic rights.

These are the sorts of ideas that drove the likes of black consciousness icon Steve Biko.

During the so-called state capture years, characterised by blatant patronage and corruption, South Africans seemed to lose hope in the great constitutional democratic project.

Government institutions and the buildings in which they were housed crumbled as public money was redirected into the pockets of the politically connected. People were left to fend for themselves.

It is no surprise that monuments and museums celebrating our struggle heroes were also sites of decay, degradation and vandalism.

In the Eastern Cape, dozens of sites, including those dedicated to Nelson Mandela, the Cradock Four and Steve Biko, fell victim to the entropy, fuelled by the indifference of our government and the people it is supposed to serve.

Biko’s grave was vandalised and someone stole the bronze fists commemorating his struggle.

Somehow that theft seemed to symbolise everything that is wrong with our country. It swapped out long-term hope and faith in a better life for all for short-term financial gain.

When we give up on the sites commemorating heroes who died so that we could live better lives, we give up on the noble ideas that underpinned their self-sacrifice.

It is a terrible irony that it was after 1994 that SA earned the dubious title of being the most unequal society on earth.

Heritage practitioner Simphiwe Msizi this week bemoaned the failure to dedicate key historic sites to Biko and how we had simply allowed him to be forgotten instead of celebrated.

Biko himself once said: “It is better to die for an idea that will live, than to live for an idea that will die.”

We should not allow his ideas to die.

We need to celebrate the good and eschew the bad that democracy has given us or the constitution’s greatest aspiration for a “better life for all” will remain elusive.

Daily Dispatch