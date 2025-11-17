How SA can bridge gap between connection and capability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chuma Memela reflects on the importance of developing digital and AI literacy.

In the 21st century, literacy extends beyond reading and writing. It now includes the ability to navigate digital systems, interpret data and use technology to solve problems.

Though about 74.7% of South Africans now have access to the internet, only 17% possess digital skills that meet or exceed the global average.

This means millions are connected but lack the competence to use technology effectively in their work, studies or businesses.

In practice, many people use digital tools primarily for communication and entertainment rather than productivity, innovation or problem solving.

The gap between connection and capability is growing, and this weakness is quietly shaping SA’s economic trajectory.

As the Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates, economies that integrate digital technologies and artificial intelligence into their education systems and workplaces are already gaining ground.

Countries such as Canada, Singapore and Finland have made digital literacy a national priority, linking technology adoption with education reform and workforce development.

SA, by contrast, remains at the periphery of this transformation, with AI adoption largely confined to large corporations and isolated pilot projects.

In a global market increasingly driven by data, automation and intelligent systems, professionals who cannot adapt to digital workflows quickly lose competitiveness.

At a national level, limited digital capability translates into slower innovation, lower productivity and reduced participation in high value sectors.

The outcome is a dual economy: one segment advancing through technology and another remaining trapped in low-growth industries that depend on manual processes.

Digital illiteracy also widens social inequality.

Individuals who cannot access or apply digital tools are excluded from learning, banking and employment opportunities.

For small and medium enterprises, which employ the majority of South Africans, the lack of digital competence limits their ability to access online markets, adopt automation or make data-informed decisions.

These constraints weaken entrepreneurship and perpetuate the cycle of inequality that already divides the country’s economic landscape.

Yet within this challenge lies opportunity.

SA’s youthful population, expanding innovation ecosystem and improving connectivity create favourable conditions for progress.

The country already has strong foundations in the form of technology hubs, incubators and university-based innovation centres.

What is required is a co-ordinated approach that turns these fragmented initiatives into a national capability agenda focused on developing digital and AI literacy at scale.

Addressing this gap demands a structured framework that aligns government, academia and industry.

Such a framework can be understood through five interrelated components: access, awareness, application, adaptation and advocacy.

These stages, implemented together, create a pathway from basic exposure to sustained digital competence.

Access and reliable connectivity and affordable devices remain prerequisites for participation in the digital economy. Expanding broadband infrastructure, especially in rural and township areas, must be accompanied by equipping schools, libraries and community centres with digital resources that allow citizens to learn and experiment.

Once access is secured, awareness becomes the next step. Citizens, educators and professionals must understand the relevance of technology in their lives and work. Awareness campaigns, introductory courses and community workshops can make technology approachable, linking abstract concepts such as artificial intelligence to everyday use.

Awareness must translate into application. Structured training should focus on practical skills that allow individuals to apply AI tools in real contexts, such as data analysis, workflow automation and content generation. Collaboration between educational institutions and industry partners can ensure that training programmes remain aligned with market needs and lead directly to employability.

Adaptation follows when organisations integrate AI into their operations. Businesses, government departments and civil society institutions need to review their processes and equip employees to use technology effectively. This phase requires leadership commitment and continuous professional development to ensure that digital transformation becomes part of daily operations rather than an occasional project.

Finally, advocacy ensures sustainability. Individuals and organisations that have successfully adopted digital and AI tools should mentor others, share knowledge and contribute to building local communities of practice. Advocacy turns learning into culture and allows capacity to grow organically across sectors.

SA possesses the demographic strength, institutional capacity and technological potential to compete in the digital age.

The government should lead by establishing measurable targets and creating incentives for implementation.

The private sector must invest in workforce development, viewing digital training as a strategic priority.

Educational institutions should act as the bridge between policy and practice, embedding digital and AI literacy across disciplines and qualifications.

Ultimately, the responsibility extends to every professional as lifelong learning has become a defining feature of the modern career.

Those who take the initiative to develop their digital and analytical skills will shape the direction of their industries, while those who resist change risk exclusion from them.

What remains is the collective will to act with urgency —the future will not wait for those still learning to log in.

It will belong to those who understand that literacy today is measured not by what one can read, but by how intelligently one can apply what one knows.

Chuma Memela, AI consultant and managing director at Genie-yus AI