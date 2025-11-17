The road to nowhere

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 3D model of the Magwa-Majola Tea Estate. Former MEC for rural development & agrarian reform, Nomakhosazana Meth in 2019 put forward a “grand plan” to turn the Magwa-Majola Tea Estate into a “bustling eco-tourism centre”, which she termed a “New Dubai”.

There is a tendency to think big in the ANC. And there would be nothing wrong with that if the governing party first got the basics right.

It is hardly surprising that most of these grand ideas never get past the planning stage.

Huge public announcements are followed by expensive feasibility studies and then quietly collapse into the gigantic abyss of unfulfilled political promises.

Who can forget former MEC for rural development & agrarian reform Nomakhosazana Meth’s 2019 “grand plan” to turn the constantly floundering Magwa-Majola Tea Estate into a “bustling eco-tourism centre”, which she termed a “New Dubai”.

She promised tea gardens, an amphitheatre, conference facilities, an 18-hole golf course and five-star hotel. A glass bridge would soar over the majestic Magwa Falls, with an elevator moving up and down the gorge.

Then there was premier Oscar Mabuyane’s vision to turn Port St Johns into a “smart city”. With just a couple of billion rand, the dilapidated crime-ridden town would magically transform into a hub of advanced technology that would seamlessly manage water supply networks, electricity utilities and waste disposal.

An automated public transport system would whip excited tourists around. Advanced visual surveillance systems and automated outdoor lighting and modern policing would prevent crime.

Mabuyane has been dumbfounded by finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s failure to buy into or finance this pure political fantasy.

To top it all, the dysfunctional Enoch Mgijima municipality has put forward the idea of a multi-billion rand regional airport with a runway so long it will be second only to those at OR Tambo in Johannesburg. This, says the municipality, will position Komani as a transport and logistics hub. For what?

Komani is a town crippled by decay caused by its useless municipality. Its potholed streets are strewn with rubbish, its residents suffer constant electricity and water outages.

Investors are fleeing Komani, while the auditor-general has run out of words to describe its service delivery and financial management failures.

This is the same municipality famous for spending R90,000 on KFC for a single small event, and for blowing R22m on a sports field so shabbily built an ANC MEC called it “a crime scene”.

A tourism hub is not created by building a glass bridge or a logistics hub by building an airport.

Why does government not understand that if it gets the basics in place, economic development and private investment will follow?

There’s no point in building a road that leads nowhere.

