Those who fail to spend municipal grants must face consequences

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has criticised two metros — Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay — for failure to spend their grant allocations.

Municipalities are at the coalface of service delivery, hence all efforts must be done for them to meet the constitutional imperative of a better life for all.

Expectations are even higher for metros because of their size, allocated resources and access to skills.

It is in this context that we agree with the Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC in his harsh criticism of our two metros — Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay — for failure to spend their grant allocations.

Service delivery failures of our municipalities are well documented.

For the umpteenth time, we have reported on roads riddled with potholes, raw sewage flowing sideways, dysfunctional wastewater treatment plants and water shortages.

Given all these glaring service delivery backlogs, returning millions of rand to the National Treasury is not just a technical financial misstep: it is a moral failing and borders on betrayal.

What is even more perplexing is that in the MEC’s analysis of the competency and qualifications of local government managers in our province, it seems that more than 90% of those appointed should be able to deliver services.

Secondly, both metros were trained on the Risk Adjusted Strategy which aims at improving spending efficiency.

Therefore failure to spend allocated grants is neither a result of lack of skills nor capacity building.

There is simply no will among some in the value chain to do what they are appointed to do.

The MEC makes a valid diagnosis but what residents want is a clear way forward.

And we believe that way forward lies elsewhere — administrative consequence management.

As long as there is no accountability for defaulting managers, no amount of noise will change the situation.

Already there are pointers that in the first quarter of the current financial year, both metros have underperformed on several key grants.

That is yet another slap in the face for residents, but that should not come as a surprise if the incumbents know they are highly unlikely to face consequences.

In the absence of accountability, even the purported White Paper on Local Government is unlikely to move the needle. It will remain an aspirational document.

Strategies and frameworks on their own do not change material conditions of residents if they are not properly implemented.

Public resources are meant for public good.

Handing back unused funds despite so many backlogs signals not prudent stewardship but systemic incompetence.

Unfortunately, those who stand to gain most are precisely the ones who suffer.

We implore elected leaders, municipal managers and provincial oversight bodies to stop the excuses and make sure the allocated grants are spent efficiently.

Those who fail in the value chain must face the music.

Daily Dispatch