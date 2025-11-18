We can protect both sanctity of life and dignity of male circumcision

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The issue of deaths during traditional male circumcision in the Eastern Cape remains one of the most sensitive and complex challenges in our society.

It sits at the intersection of two deeply emotional domains: death and culture, both of which demand the utmost respect and sensitivity.

To discuss either without care is to risk alienating those whose lives are most affected.

Yet silence, too, can be dangerous. The need for open, empathetic dialogue has never been greater.

Every year, as the initiation season arrives, the media reports with grim regularity the number of initiates who have lost their lives in the process.

Headlines scream about “circumcision deaths” and social media fills with outrage and condemnation.

While these reactions are understandable, each death is a tragedy.

The headlines often risk reducing a profound human and cultural loss to a set of statistics.

This numbers-driven approach, while useful for tracking accountability, often strips the issue of the dignity it deserves.

The lives lost are not merely entries in a government report; they are sons, brothers and community members whose passing leaves deep scars on their families and societies.

Critics claim that such representations are an attempt at cultural hybridisation and an affront to the age-old sacred tradition.

Additionally, the media often frames the practice as a harbinger of death and sickness (Salome Froneman & Paul Kapp, 2017).

At the same time, traditional initiation is not merely a ritual. It is a sacred passage into manhood, one that carries generations of cultural wisdom and social meaning.

For many communities in the Eastern Cape and beyond, it represents the moral and spiritual foundation of adulthood, a moment when a boy symbolically leaves childhood behind and assumes social responsibility.

To attack it outright because of associated deaths is to misunderstand its significance.

Therefore, the challenge is not to abandon tradition but to protect life within it.

This balance between cultural preservation and the right to life is delicate.

When tragedies occur, calls for government intervention often clash with arguments for cultural autonomy.

Yet framing the debate as a conflict between modernity and tradition misses the real issue — the need for collaboration, understanding and shared accountability.

A respectful partnership between traditional leaders, families, health practitioners and state institutions is the only path forward.

I agree with Alexander Sink and Dana Mastro (2017) when they argue that the media not only provides information and interpretation of events happening around people, but also frames and portrays the subjects in ways that influence how audiences understand them.

When coverage focuses solely on death tolls and scandals, it risks reinforcing stereotypes about cultural backwardness or irresponsibility.

This can deepen mistrust between traditional communities and broader society.

The media should, therefore, assume a more constructive role, one that respects the complexity of the issue while holding those responsible for negligence accountable.

Journalists can highlight positive examples of safe and successful initiation schools, community-led reforms and collaborative health interventions.

Balanced reporting can foster empathy and awareness, rather than division and stigma.

Ultimately, the goal should not be to shame or sensationalise, but to inform and encourage change.

Perhaps, for now, the focus should not be on the “numbers game” but on education and awareness.

Communities, traditional leaders and the government must continue to work hand in hand to strengthen the training of traditional surgeons and caregivers.

Many initiation-related deaths result from dehydration, infection or botched surgical procedures.

But these can be prevented through proper training, medical screening and monitoring.

Health education among initiates and their families must be prioritised, ensuring that parents are informed about safe practices, warning signs and post-operative care.

In this regard, culturally grounded awareness campaigns can make a profound difference.

Such campaigns should be designed and led by the communities themselves, with input from medical professionals and government departments.

There are already promising examples. In some areas of the Eastern Cape, partnerships between traditional councils and the department of health have led to improved oversight and medical support during initiation seasons.

Traditional surgeons are receiving accredited training, while mobile health teams discreetly provide assistance when needed.

These initiatives show that culture and modern health care can coexist without compromising either.

However, challenges remain. Illegal initiation schools, profit-driven operators and lack of enforcement continue to endanger lives.

Some parents, fearful of cultural shame, send their sons to unregistered schools where supervision and medical standards are nonexistent.

Others hesitate to report abuse or negligence, fearing accusations of disrespecting culture.

These realities point to the urgent need for stronger community education and regulation.

Traditional authorities must take a leading role in rooting out malpractice and promoting accountability.

It is equally important to recognise that traditional initiation is not static.

Like all living cultural practices, it evolves. Adaptation does not mean dilution, it means survival.

Just as previous generations adjusted customs to suit changing times, so too must we.

Incorporating medical safety checks or collaborating with healthcare professionals does not make the ritual less authentic.

Death is a painful subject, and so is culture when it is perceived to be under scrutiny.

But both deserve honest, compassionate engagement.

Not concealment, not sensationalism but candid conversations that move from a premise of trying to curb these deaths.

The deaths of initiates should never become normal.

They should move us to action not to abolish a sacred rite, but to protect the young men who carry its meaning forward.

By focusing on education, respect and shared responsibility, we can protect both the sanctity of life and the dignity of tradition.

In doing so, we affirm that culture is not the enemy of progress, but its partner.

Yanga Funani holds a master’s degree in communication, with academic research focused on the role of the media in shaping cultural identities, specifically in the context of traditional male circumcision.