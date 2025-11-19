Urgent action required to bolster fight against GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social media has gone purple as the Women for Change organisation has called for a nationwide shutdown against femicide ahead of the G20 being held in South Africa.

The world’s attention will be fixed on SA this weekend as the country rolls out the red carpet to more than 1,000 G20 summit delegates, including leaders and high-profile envoys from some of the world’s largest economies.

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola, speaking on Monday, said SA’s G20 presidency “has been anchored on four overarching priorities” namely:

Strengthening disaster resilience and response;

Ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries;

Mobilising finance for a just energy transition; and

Harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Using the global stage offered by the G20 Summit, nonprofit Women for Change wants to bring attention to another priority: the prevalence of gender-based violence and femicide in SA.

The organisation is championing a planned national shutdown on Friday, the eve of the global summit.

South Africans are being asked to not work on the day, to withdraw from the economy by not spending money, to wear black and spread awareness.

It further called for a 15-minute standstill at 12 noon on Friday in honour of the 15 women who are killed in SA every day.

“Because until South Africa stops burying a woman every 2.5 hours, the G20 cannot speak of growth and progress,” the organisation said in a statement.

A symbol of the #nationalshutdown movement enables social media users to turn their profile pictures purple and share their own stories of GBV.

While changing profile pictures to purple is a meaningful gesture, the fight against GBV must go beyond symbolism.

It calls for concrete policies, better funding for survivor support services, improved law enforcement responses and education.

In the Buffalo City Metro, the fight against GBV has been dealt a major blow. Masimanyane Women’s Rights International has announced plans to withdraw its services from two key Thuthuzela Care Centres by the end of November.

For more than a decade, Masimanyane has been a vital support system for survivors, providing first responders and psychosocial care at the Cecilia Makiwane and Grey TCCs. However, the loss of funding from USAID has forced the organisation to scale back its services.

Masimanyane’s team offers immediate trauma care, comfort packs and follow-up support, including medical and legal assistance.

Without their help, survivors may face long waiting times and delays in receiving medical examinations and emotional support, which can worsen their trauma.

The situation calls for urgent action.

It needs action, resources and a commitment from all stakeholders to fight a pandemic that has devastated far too many homes in this country.

