Putting a face to mayoral candidate could work for ANC

ANC electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe confirmed this week that the party would now make its metro mayoral candidates known before the elections.

The ANC has announced an interesting variation on its local government election strategy.

In the previous election, it campaigned in the name of the party and then “appointed” the mayor of their choice.

In a way, ANC voters had little say in who would occupy the important role of political metro leader.

Now it has a chance to scrutinise different candidates from different parties and vote, not just along party lines, but also for people who have a good track record.

Essentially it is a step away from the party relying only on the ANC “brand” to draw in voters.

It might prove to be a smart move depending on the quality of its mayoral candidates.

There can be little doubt the decision is a response to the DA announcing heavy-hitter Helen Zille as its candidate for Johannesburg mayor.

While Zille may not be to everybody’s liking, she has an impeccable reputation for efficiency and turning around failing city management.

She scooped the World Mayor of the Year prize in 2008 for her leadership role in Cape Town.

The ANC had to find a way to counter this.

It must dig deep to find the leaders that voters will perceive as capable of transforming Johannesburg, Mangaung, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay into models of efficiency.

The Eastern Cape metros will be of particular interest.

Coalition politics in Nelson Mandela Bay has created inefficient and unstable governance.

The price paid for this instability is poor service delivery.

There can be little doubt that voters would also like to see a solid shake-up in BCM leadership.

Motlanthe says the ANC’s national leaders will select and announce these candidates, a responsibility previously held by the provincial executive committee (PEC), with recommendations from the regional executive committee (REC).

If it was business as usual, the REC chair would be picked as mayor.

The announced changes will likely come as some relief to voters who have had to watch the Dr WB Rubusana regional elective conference be repeatedly postponed due to unseemly divisions and infighting.

A recent oversight report flagged serious governance and financial challenges in BCM, which comes as no news to those who live there.

Poor service delivery, delayed capital projects, questionable contracts, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, flouting of supply chain processes, and financial misconduct are just some of the findings.

BCM residents are ready to vote for change. And if they can put a face to their vote, so much the better.

Daily Dispatch