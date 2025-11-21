A guardrail to the cliff edge: Urgent need for International Panel on Inequality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new G20 report shows that inequality is shaped far more by rules than by markets.

There are moments in history when the facts become too stark to ignore, when the numbers cease to be abstractions and instead take on the force of moral indictment.

The global inequality crisis is one of them.

This week, more than 600 economists, political scientists, climate researchers, philosophers and social scientists from over 70 countries issued an extraordinary call, saying the world needed an International Panel on Inequality.

The permanent, independent body, modelled on the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), would help governments confront the accelerating concentration of wealth and power that now threatens the stability of democracies, the durability of economies, and the habitability of the planet.

This is not an ideological project but a long overdue reality check.

The world is drifting towards an inequality cliff.

The Stiglitz committee’s report to the G20 states the matter plainly: the world faces an inequality emergency.

Over the past three decades, the share of national income captured by capital rather than labour has risen in 56% of countries representing nearly three-quarters of the global population.

The gains from growth increasingly accrue to the top, while stagnation and insecurity remain the lived reality of the majority.

Behind these dry metrics sits a political consequence as potent as any economic one: that of wealth concentration becoming power concentration.

The more extreme the inequality, the more distorted public life becomes.

Electoral systems warp. Policies harden around elite interests. Trust erodes. Polarisation deepens. Already fragile democracies become brittle.

We know this story. We are living it.

What the Stiglitz committee adds, in unusually forceful language, is a recognition that inequality does not merely accompany the climate crisis; it accelerates it.

The wealthiest, those responsible for the bulk of emissions, shield themselves from environmental consequences, while the poorest endure the harshest impacts.

This is why they say the inequality engine is also a climate engine.

This is why treating inequality as a technocratic side issue is no longer tenable.

The world needs what it has lacked: a neutral, scientifically grounded authority capable of assessing the scale of the problem, the mechanisms driving it, and the policies that actually work to reverse it.

Inequality is not inevitable. It is a policy choice.

For decades, governments have behaved as though inequality were the price of globalisation and technological change, an unfortunate but immovable byproduct of modern economies.

The new G20 report demolishes that fatalism. It shows that inequality is shaped far more by rules than by markets.

It is shaped by who owns assets, who sets corporate taxation, how labour markets are structured, how intellectual property is governed, who benefits from technological change, and who bears global volatility.

And because rules can be rewritten, therefore inequality can be reversed.

The report outlines an ambitious but feasible menu of policies of “pre-distribution” and “redistribution” that have worked in countries across the world:

• Progressive taxation that curbs rent-seeking and funds public goods;

• Stronger inheritance taxes that prevent dynastic wealth accumulation;

• Minimum wage systems that ensure work pays;

• Investments in education and public health that level life chances;

• International tax co-operation to end the race to the bottom;

• Intellectual property reforms that open access to knowledge; and

• Global rules that reduce volatility rather than deepen it.

None of these are exotic. What they require is political will and evidence-based guidance that can survive beyond any one administration or ideological cycle.

That is exactly the function a permanent International Panel on Inequality could fulfil.

The world needs co-ordination: The IPCC transformed climate politics by clarifying the reality of the climate crisis, and seeking consensus on the proposed solutions.

It established a shared factual baseline from which no government, no corporation and no citizen could claim ignorance.

And through that built a common vocabulary of urgency.

An International Panel on Inequality would do the same in measuring the true scale of extreme wealth concentration; mapping the distributional consequences of trade, finance, taxation and technological change; and identifying which policies reduce inequality and which entrench it.

Crucially, such a panel would not serve only rich countries.

The global rules of the game matter profoundly for developing nations: International tax havens deprive governments of revenue.

Investment treaties constrain policy space.

Intellectual property rules restrict access to medicines and technology.

These structural inequities deepen the divides between countries just as severely as they widen the gap within them.

A co-ordinated international response is crucial to the stability of global markets.

The report ends by invoking Nelson Mandela’s reminder that catastrophe is not destiny.

As SA, we proved the confident prophets of doom wrong.

We were expected to destroy one another, instead we chose negotiation and peaceful settlement.

Our world today is, as the report puts it bluntly, a house divided against itself.

But division need not end in collapse. It can also be the prelude to courage.

If the G20 — under SA’s presidency — were to establish this panel, it would create a new global floor of shared understanding.

It would tell the world that inequality is not the invisible hand at work, but the visible choice of policymakers — and that different choices are possible.

The alternative is the drift of widening divides, democratic decay, climate disaster and geopolitical instability fuelled by resentment and exclusion.

The choice facing world leaders is stark but simple: Pretend not to see the cliff edge — or build the guardrail the world urgently needs.

The International Panel on Inequality is that guardrail. The G20 should seize the moment and create it.

Mphuthumi Ntabeni is a writer born in Komani.