Questionable officiating must not overshadow performance on rugby field

The Springboks take on Ireland in a crunch clash on Saturday in Dublin.

The Springboks go to the penultimate clash of their hugely successful European tour against rivals Ireland beset by a battle against officials rather than their opponents on Saturday.

While the Irish have proven a tough nut to crack for Rassie Erasmus’s troops, having won four of their last five matches between them, it is not the tense rivalry that is dominating the storyline.

Admittedly, Ireland have proven the stubborn team in Europe for the SA side with their partisan supporters still yet to comprehend they are no longer rated the top side in the world.

Their 13-8 win in the group stages of the 2023 World Cup which pitted the top-rated rugby side against the second, was the only loss for the Springboks at the tournament they eventually won.

In the 2024 mid-year Tests, Ireland claimed their second-ever Test win on South African soil but the Springboks split the series following a deep, match-winning drop goal from Ciarah Frawley to prevail 25-24, with the series ending in a draw after the Springboks won the previous Test.

However, the Boks have not fared well against Ireland in their Dublin backyard where Saturday’s clash will take place.

But they played once under Erasmus when they suffered a 19-16 loss in 2022, elevating Saturday’s clash to a highly anticipated showdown.

While statistics are on the line, another subtitle has shot to the fore with controversial officiating a hot topic.

This started against another nemesis, France, when the Springboks had to virtually play the match with 14 men after a red card for lock Lood de Jager.

De Jager has since been given a four-match ban, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the tour.

As if that was not enough, Franco Mostert was also given the early shower in the 32-14 win over Italy, again forcing the Boks to finish the game with a disadvantage for the successive week.

While Mostert’s red card has since been rescinded, this has not allayed fears that dubious officiating could rear its ugly head again against Ireland.

To underscore the saga, social media has turned it into a jibe, suggesting the Boks should start with 14 men instead.

But while this has been turned into a hilarious debate, it does not cushion the fear that questionable officiating could psychologically affect the players’ approach to the game.

Yet the world champions insist they are shutting out the noise that comes with that and focusing solely on delivering a statement performance at the Aviva Stadium in a clash brimming with expectation.

This is hardly surprising from an Erasmus-coached side where character is the biggest attribute.

Since he took over, the Springboks have thrived on upsetting any odds stacked against them and any betting man would think twice before throwing the odds against them.

