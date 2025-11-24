Evictions highlight desperation, amid land reform failures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chicken Farm illegal residents' furniture, beds and other household items which were evicted by the Red Ants recently.

This publication has written extensively over the past month about evictions of illegal land occupiers and the demolition of their homes.

There can be nothing worse than seeing people frogmarched from their homes and then made to watch helplessly as they are levelled to the ground.

It reminds one of the apartheid era when people were forcibly removed from land on which their families had lived for generations and dumped in uninhabitable environments where they were supposed to start afresh with nothing.

But the difference here is that most of these people moved onto land that they knew they had no right to.

These so-called land grabs are particularly common in and around East London where people want to live close to where they work and not in those inhospitable and distant areas where people were dumped pre-1994.

That people invest scarce money and resources to occupy someone else’s land suggests a deep-seated desperation that nobody should feel. They risk everything.

It speaks to the wholesale failure of land reform in this country that they do so.

After more than 30 years of democracy it seems inconceivable that so little has been done to ensure land ownership and real security of tenure for those who were denied it under apartheid.

And almost nothing has been done to address the apartheid enforced spatial development where black people were forced to live “separately” and usually as far as possible from urban areas inhabited by whites.

There are still sprawling townships alongside every city and town in the Eastern Cape, far from the green, lush sub-urban areas that remain reserved for the well-heeled.

If land reform had been the success that ANC policy promised, illegal land occupation would be far less likely to happen.

It is detrimental to everyone involved. Landowners are illegally deprived of the use of the land and have to undergo an expensive court process to reclaim what belongs to them.

The occupiers live with the knowledge that they have no security of tenure no matter how much they invest in infrastructure.

It disrupts urban planning and often, in the absence of bulk infrastructure, causes pollution and environmental degradation.

It forces local government to divert resources to manage unplanned settlements, and puts strain on already poor service provision.

The evictions, in Bunkers Hill, Ntabozuko and Bompini informal settlement were horrible to witness even if legal.

The landless are not a “problem” to be swept under the carpet or moved out of sight. The issue needs to be addressed humanely and systemically.

Government needs to get land reform and spatial redevelopment back on track or this country and its people will pay a heavy price.

