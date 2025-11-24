Future of Eastern Cape’s rural economy depends on culling stock theft

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thieves seeking to profit from the custom of lobola are to blame for stocktheft in Mthatha, Ngcobo and Mqanduli, according to police.

In the heart of the Eastern Cape, where the landscape shifts from the lush Amathole mountains to the arid Karoo, a silent war is being waged.

It’s not a war marked by headlines of political upheaval, but by the empty kraals and devastated faces of rural farmers.

Stock theft, a centuries-old crime, has evolved into a sophisticated, organised enterprise that is bleeding the province dry, costing an estimated R1bn annually and pushing communal and commercial farmers to the brink.

Stock theft in the Eastern Cape is a deep-rooted and complex crisis that devastates rural livelihoods, threatens food security, and fuels social unrest.

For many South Africans, livestock is a bank account on hooves.

A cow represents school fees, a dowry for a wedding, or a family’s primary source of nutrition.

The theft of a single animal can be catastrophic for a subsistence farmer, wiping out generational wealth in a single night.

For commercial farmers, relentless losses mean downsizing, job losses for farm workers, and rising meat prices for consumers.

The issue is deeply woven into the social fabric.

“When your cattle are stolen, it’s not just an asset gone. It is your history, your children’s future, that has been taken,” explains Mhlobo Mbane, a young communal farmer from Dikeni (Alice).

This sentiment underscores that the impact is both economic and profoundly cultural.

The way stock thieves go about their illicit business is changing.

Gone are the days of the lone rustler on foot. Today, stock theft in the Eastern Cape is characterised by brazen, high-tech syndicates.

Below is what you will notice about contemporary stock theft:

Organised operations: Thieves often operate in well-co-ordinated groups, using insider information, two-way radios, and social media to track farmers’ movements.

The “Bakkie Brigade”: Animals are frequently loaded onto vehicles and transported hundreds of kilometres overnight, making recovery nearly impossible before they are rebranded or slaughtered.

Violence and intimidation: Farmers and farm-watch patrollers increasingly face armed and dangerous criminals, turning what was once a property crime into a life-threatening situation.

Corruption and weak justice: A common complaint is the perceived collusion at certain points in the value chain, from lax inspections at auctions and abattoirs to a justice system where bail is easily granted and convictions are rare.

Despite the grim picture, a determined fightback is underway, combining community resilience with modern technology.

Community policing and farm-watch patrolling: The first line of defence remains the farmers themselves.

Community-led farm-watch groups, often working in co-ordination with the police, conduct nightly patrols.

Their local knowledge is irreplaceable, but they are often under-resourced and outgunned.

Technology as a force multiplier: Farmers are turning to technology to level the playing field.

Drones provide aerial surveillance over vast, rugged terrain that is impossible to patrol on foot.

Microchips and DNA profiling: While traditional branding is still crucial, hidden microchips and a national livestock DNA database offer irrefutable proof of ownership, making it difficult for syndicates to sell stolen animals legally.

Calls for systemic reform: There is a loud and consistent call from agricultural unions for the government to:

Re-establish and properly fund dedicated stock theft units within the SAPS.

Tighten regulations at auctions and abattoirs to ensure every animal can be traced to a legitimate owner.

Ensure the National Prosecuting Authority treats stock theft as a serious, priority crime.

The solution to the stock theft crisis does not lie in a single silver bullet.

It requires a cohesive strategy that combines effective and honest policing, a responsive justice system, and the empowerment of farming communities with both the tools and the legal backing to protect what is theirs.

Solving stock theft in the Eastern Cape requires a shift from a purely reactive policing model to a proactive, integrated, and collaborative approach.

It demands that the justice system acts decisively, that farmers and communities are empowered and equipped, and that the socioeconomic drivers of the crime are addressed.

While the challenge is immense, a sustained commitment to these interconnected solutions can begin to turn the tide and restore security to the province’s rural heartland.

Until the syndicates face real consequences for their crimes, the cycle of theft, loss, and despair will continue.

The future of the Eastern Cape’s rural economy and social stability depends on turning the tide in this quiet war.

Xolisa Faku writes in his own personal capacity.