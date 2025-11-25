The real purpose of loans to Africa by international institutions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Solomzi Tshona reflects on the purpose of loans to Africa by international institutions.

There is an uncomfortable truth that the polished language of international finance seeks to obscure: the relationship between the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Africa is not one of development, but of calculated management.

These institutions, headquartered a world away from the realities of Soweto or the potential of Lagos, are not designed to foster the modernisation of our continent.

Their purpose, as evidenced by their actions, is to maintain a global economic order that benefits its architects, a system where Africa’s primary role remains that of a debtor and source of raw materials, not a competitor on the global stage.

The recent $4.3bn (R74.5bn) loan to SA is not a lifeline; it is the latest thread in a web of dependency that has been spun for decades.

Consider the sheer predictability of it.

A nation like SA, buckling under the weight of its own historical inequalities and a crippling energy crisis, is considered a perfect candidate for a loan.

The money arrives, not to build but to bail out. It stabilises the currency just enough to avoid a default that would shock foreign investors.

It allows for the importation of essential goods, keeping the wheels of a consumption-based economy turning. It is a financial pressure-release valve.

The conditions attached, the usual demands for austerity, for cutting public spending are not about creating a more dynamic economy, but about ensuring the loan itself can be repaid.

The system is perfectly designed to protect the system.

The South African people gain no new power plants, no modernised railways, no tech hubs from this $4.3bn.

They gain only the privilege of remaining a credible debtor, eligible for the next loan when this one is spent.

This stands in stark, damning contrast to the glacial pace and profound scepticism that meets any proposal for genuine, transformative investment.

When African nations articulate a vision that mirrors the development paths of others, a vision of industrial parks, of manufacturing supremacy in green technology, of continent-wide digital infrastructure, the language from Washington changes.

Suddenly, the talk is of “sovereign risk”, of “governance frameworks” and “market feasibility.”

This is not a neutral assessment, it is a defensive crouch.

A modern, industrialised Africa, a continent that produces finished goods, that commands its own supply chains and that competes in global markets, is a direct threat to the established economic powers.

It is far safer, from their perspective, to keep us in a cycle where we are perpetual petitioners for debt relief rather than formidable peers in production.

The refusal to fund the modernisation of Africa is, therefore, not an oversight; it is a policy.

The World Bank, for all its talk of poverty reduction, functions as a gatekeeper, ensuring that development remains small, manageable and non-threatening.

Funding a single rural school is palatable; funding a national semiconductor factory that could shift global tech supply chains is not.

By focusing on micro-projects and poverty management, they avoid the macro-economic disruption that a truly developed Africa would be.

They are content to help us mend the cracks in our walls, while ensuring we never get the tools to build a new, more formidable house.

These institutions are not failing in their mission — they are succeeding in a mission we have failed to recognise.

Their goal is the preservation of a global hierarchy. They receive help from Africa’s weakness, not its strength.

Every loan top-up, with its compounding interest and austerity strings, reinforces our position as a dependant.

Every denied investment in a major port or steel plant prevents us from becoming a global player.

They have chosen to be the administrators of our hardship, because it is a role that guarantees their own relevance and protects the interests of their most powerful shareholders.

Until we collectively reject this narrow definition of our potential and demand nothing less than a partnership in building the future, we will remain, in their eyes, not as nations to be modernised, but as accounts to be managed.

Solomzi Tshona is a PhD candidate in development economics at Renmin University of China. He holds an MBA from the Durban University of Technology and a masters in Maritime Management.