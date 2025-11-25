Time for action after GBV declared national disaster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thousands of women supported the #womenshutdown campaign against gender-based violence ahead of the G20.

On Friday, South Africans from all walks of life took a stand against gender-based violence and femicide.

Organised under the banner of nonprofit Women for Change, thousands of people across the country participated in the national shutdown.

Besides withdrawing from doing any work, they also took to the streets to highlight the magnitude of the scourge.

They held placards reading: “No Means No,” “Stop Killing Women,” and “Enough Is Enough”.

At midday, they lay down for 15 minutes in honour of the 15 women who are killed in SA every day. That figure sounds like we are a country at war.

The message from protesters, coming on the eve of the G20 heads of state summit was clear: GBVF has gone beyond a crisis to national disaster.

The government heard their cries and classified GBVF a national disaster.

While we welcome the declaration, we are equally mindful that, as explained by Cogta, the classification does not invoke emergency powers but reinforces and strengthens the systems already in place.

In a nutshell, those who expected a swift action similar to what we witnessed during Covid will be disappointed.

As we wait for the plan of action, we are not oblivious to many other initiatives that seem not to be turning the tide against the scourge.

South Africa does not lack policies, laws and programmes to tackle a myriad of challenges we face. It is at implementation where we fall flat.

Every year, in the last week of November, the country launches the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign with a lot of promises to fight GBVF.

This year’s campaign, running from Tuesday to December 10, takes place under the theme: “Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls working together to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.”

The emphasis is on a collective approach to confront GBVF.

In 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed three laws aimed at fighting the scourge: the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act; the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act and the Domestic Violence Amendment Act.

Ramaphosa has even referred to GBVF as a pandemic.

With these efforts and many others, you would expect GBVF cases to be going down.

Instead, the figures are going up and so many cases go unreported.

It is for such reasons that many of us remain sceptical of the latest declaration.

We hope that those in the corridors of power will give the matter the seriousness it deserves.

It can’t be business as usual when women and children continue to die at the hands of the people who are supposed to love and protect them.

