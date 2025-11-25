Unpacking SA’s new digital media deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The socioeconomic gains of SA’s young democracy must be preserved and solidified at all costs.

To achieve this, South Africans must be unapologetic about protecting their freedoms as enshrined in the supreme law of the Republic, the constitution.

One of these freedoms is the freedom of the press and other media.

It is for this reason that the Competition Commission evoked section 43B(1)(a) of the Competition Act 89 of 1998 (as amended) and initiated the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) in October 2023.

The commission believed market features in digital platforms distributing news media content, the AdTech markets that facilitate digital advertising and the AI services that use and display news media content, which impeded and distorted competition, or undermined the purposes of the Act, with material implications for SA’s news media sector.

This includes features that adversely affect consumer choice, media diversity and media organisations or SMEs owned by historically disadvantaged people.

The Competition Commission recently released its final report on the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry.

The findings are based on 24 months of extensive engagement with affected stakeholders, evidence gathering through public and confidential hearings, expert submissions, a consumer survey, and the outcomes of focus group discussions.

News media is essential for democracy because it serves as the cornerstone of public accountability and informed citizens.

Yet, the global transition to digital platforms has severely undermined traditional revenue models and has eroded the financial positions of news media.

That’s why the inquiry’s report represents a landmark step towards rebalancing digital markets, protecting fair competition, and rebuilding the long-term sustainability of SA’s news media.

We’ve divided the report into four sections — search and news, social media, generative AI, and digital advertising technology — listing several findings and remedies:

First, in terms of search and news, the commission found that the Google algorithm distorts competition between news media organisations because it over-represents global news media in SA for search and top stories, and under-represents vernacular and community media.

Google has a monopoly in this sector and media outlets have an unequal bargaining position.

This inequity has materially contributed to the erosion of the media in SA, and distorts competition for news content distribution and monetisation.

Therefore, the commission has sought to reach agreement with the search engine on how to remedy this.

Central to these outcomes is a R688m media support package agreed to with Google and YouTube, which will fund national, community, and vernacular media through a combination of content licensing, innovation grants, and capacity-building initiatives.

Google will also introduce new user tools to prioritise local news sources, provide technical assistance to improve website performance, share enhanced audience data, and establish an African News Innovation Forum.

Microsoft, in turn, will extend its MSN news contracts to include five additional national publishers.

Second, the commission looked at social media platforms such as YouTube, X, TikTok, and Meta’s Facebook.

YouTube has considerable market power, resulting in an inequitable bargaining outcome for news media.

Monetisation must happen on the platform, but YouTube determines who is eligible for sharing in ad revenue.

YouTube’s criteria for this excludes most of the small independent and community media.

In 2021, there was a shift on Facebook with the algorithm deprecating posts with links to keep users on the platform.

Traditionally, media had relied on those link clicks to drive traffic to their websites generating ad revenue.

This resulted in a substantial decrease in the media’s reach, worsening the precarious financial position of the media, and undermining consumer choice.

X also followed suit with a similar algorithm change and because it does not offer all of its monetisation tools in SA, it has excluded most of the media from any monetisation on X.

TikTok does not offer all of its monetisation tools in SA.

Also, social media algorithms driving more sensationalist and provocative content places credible news media at a disadvantage.

It undermines efforts to counter the negative impact of misinformation with credible news content.

Meta will thus create a media liaison office in SA and expand monetisation access through workshops, ad credits, and the removal of follower thresholds.

YouTube will offer automatic access for all South African media to its Partner Programme and support the SABC with direct ad sales and archive digitisation.

TikTok will roll out its Publisher Support Suite in SA, including monetisation and analytics tools, while X Corp will make all monetisation programmes available locally and provide training workshops.

The third and fourth sections of the report focus on generative AI and advertising technology.

The inquiry found the unfair use of news media content to train and ground AI chatbots had an adverse effect on competition.

While larger news providers have opted out of AI crawlers, most smaller media are not able to do so.

Remedies in AdTech and AI will align SA with leading global standards.

Google will extend transparency measures from the EU, improving visibility into advertising costs and publisher payments, and will remove self-preferencing practices within its ad systems.

AI companies will offer SA media the same content controls and opt-out mechanisms available in the EU, alongside biannual training to support the development of a fair and functioning market for licensed content.

The final report’s remedies represent a landmark step towards rebalancing digital markets, protecting fair competition, and rebuilding the long-term sustainability of SA’s news media.

A healthy, independent, and diverse press is essential to democracy.

Siyabulela Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA