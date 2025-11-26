Parallels between SA and Nepal too stark to ignore

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, joined by leaders of the Government of National Unity (GNU), watched and cheered on the Proteas Women in the ICC Women’s World Cup Final on the sidelines of the GNU Leaders’ Retreat in Mogale City. The Proteas Women are facing India in the historic final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

In September 2025, Nepal’s government was toppled in under 48 hours. This was not a military coup or a backroom political manoeuvre.

It was a youth-led uprising, fuelled by a generation that calls itself “Gen Z” who rose up against a political class they saw as corrupt, out of touch and indifferent to their suffering.

The trigger was a government ban on social media platforms, but the kindling had been drying for years — soaring youth unemployment, glaring inequality and the ostentatious display of wealth by the children of politicians, derisively nicknamed “nepo babies”.

The parallels to our own situation in SA are too stark to ignore.

The Bertelsmann Stiftung’s BTI 2024 report on SA warns that the legitimacy of our state is “coming increasingly under question” amid failures to meet the basic needs of a society plagued by systemic poverty, inequality and unemployment.

While our political leaders navigate the complexities of a new coalition government, the economic despair that ignited Nepal is deeply entrenched here.

Youth unemployment in Nepal stood at more than 20%; in SA, that figure is catastrophically higher.

When a generation feels it has no future, it becomes a powerful and volatile force for change.

The events in Nepal demonstrate that economic grievances are the true fault lines of political instability.

An article in The Atlantic Council (2025) correctly identifies a regional pattern, noting that Nepal is the third South Asian country in three years, after Sri Lanka in 2022 and Bangladesh in 2024, to see its government collapse under the weight of mass protests driven by economic despair.

In each case, as the analysis points out, it was not just abstract statistics but the daily struggles of ordinary people — rising food prices, lack of jobs and stagnant wages — that reached a breaking point.

This is a critical observation. It shows that political stability is not sustained by elite pacts or coalition agreements alone, but by the government’s ability to maintain a basic social contract with its citizens.

This is where the most important lesson for our own government of national unity lies.

The formation of the unity government was a moment of “cautious optimism” for many, pulling the country back from a political precipice and offering a chance for renewal.

However, its survival is not guaranteed.

Prof Theo Neethling of the University of the Free State, rightly, points out that the durability of the GNU is uncertain, with ideological differences and the jostling for succession already placing it under strain.

The danger is that our politicians become consumed by the internal power dynamics of the coalition — the horse-trading for cabinet posts and the navigation of ideological divides — while losing sight of the simmering frustrations outside the halls of power.

The Nepali government’s decision to ban social media was a fatal miscalculation — it was the last straw for a populace that already felt unheard and disenfranchised.

It showed a fundamental disconnect from the reality of its citizens, especially the youth.

Our GNU must be vigilant against such missteps.

Every policy decision must be weighed against its impact on the millions of unemployed and marginalised South Africans who are watching and waiting.

The instability of coalition governments is a well-documented phenomenon.

A study on coalition governments in India, for instance, found that instability often increased with the number of pivotal actors whose departure could cause a collapse.

While SA’s GNU has a different structure, the underlying principle holds: its stability is fragile.

As argued by Susan Booysen (2023), SA’s coalition instability is worsened by the absence of structured rules, leading to antagonistic politics.

If the GNU is perceived as failing to deliver on its core promises of economic growth, job creation and tackling corruption, its constituent parties may be tempted to break away to serve their own populist interests, plunging the country into the very chaos the GNU was formed to prevent.

The fires that engulfed Nepal’s parliament were a tragic but powerful symbol of a complete rejection of an entire political establishment.

It is a warning of what happens when the gap between the governed and the governors becomes an unbridgeable chasm.

SA’s politicians, from all parties within the GNU, must prove that they are different.

They must demonstrate, through decisive action and tangible results, that this new era of co-operation is about serving the people, not just preserving power.

If they fail, the warning cry from Kathmandu may find an echo in the streets of our own cities.

Innocent Chigume, Phd law student, University of Fort Hare