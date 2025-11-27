Institutions of learning are treasures that need highest level of protection

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Education is a precious organic resource, a pinnacle of life and a torch of navigation in the fast-revolving complex Earth.

It is not an invention or creativity of a human being, but rather a free gift which was discharged through the movement of nature to the first generation of humankind.

They caught it with both hands and passed it on to the following generations in an improved form as an overarching tool of development and transformation.

In one of his hymns, “Lizali’sidinga lakho” (Fulfil thy promise) our forebear and one of the first generation of African intellectuals, Tiyo Soga, called on his God to prohibit the people from disobeying the teachings of his doctrines.

Soga made this prayer when he was a minister of religion whose education roots were anchored on deep indigenous oral education foundations (Ingqeqesho) which weathered away from our communities.

Former president Nelson Mandela described education as the most powerful weapon to be used to change the world.

He called it the great engine of personal development.

Mandela reiterated that education empowered individuals to overcome their circumstances and was crucial for nation-building and reconciliation, especially in a country like SA.

As the spirit of celebration of the 70th commemoration of the Freedom Charter is blowing towards the end and continues to revive our consciousness about the primacy of education, our hearts were painfully torn apart to see the buildings of that bright symbol of education, the University of Fort Hare, in flames a few weeks ago.

A centre of higher learning which our forebears saw as a beacon of hope that should be accessible to all irrespective of socioeconomic situation.

Watching it from afar burning in a fire that exploded from an angry protest of students who are great-great-great-grandchildren of our ancestors who built and blessed it, was an unbearable and traumatising scene.

Watching that fire destroying sacred buildings of that centre of higher learning, that beacon of hope, was tantamount to watching that biblically prophesied eternal smoke of hell after judgment.

One asked that old question of desperation for help: baphin’abantu (where are the people), when an enemy of development, an antithesis of education and learning, opportunistically attacked like a dangerous wild animal striking in a kraal destroying heifers and calves that are the future of the kraal.

The burning of the University of Fort Hare will go down in the annals of South African history with the proclamation of Bantu Education for non-whites, marked with recklessness and carelessness for the future South Africans.

As our forebears regarded education as a spear and shield, in an economically unequal country, they called for equal accessibility especially to centres of higher learning like the Fort Hare and others that were inaccessible at the time.

They regarded them as citadels, incubators and fountains of knowledge for the development and continuous transformation of their country.

They had a deep faith in the power of education, as Mandela likened it to an engine that grinds the impossibilities of nature into possibilities.

They believed that the fulfilment of all the organic wisdom and the successful reversal of the legacy of centuries of domination of colonialism and apartheid, depended on the might of education.

They foresaw a time in history when Africans would take over the driving position of the direction of their country, which would be impossible without quality education, hence the clarion call that “the doors of learning and culture shall be opened”.

Furthermore, they said education shall be free, compulsory, universal and equal for all children.

Higher education and technical training shall be opened to all by means of state allowances and scholarships awarded on the basis of merit.

The distraction of the University of Fort Hare was a shocking catastrophe and a direct opposite of the progressive ideals of our forebears for the future of SA.

They called for the opening of access to the doors of Fort Hare and other institutions of hope, the direct opposite that took place at the institution. That surely shook them in their graves in shame, despair and disappointment.

That Fort Hare mayhem has certainly taken the course of our revolution back 30 years, and its bitter implications will have far-reaching effects on the generations to come.

When the ANC assumed the reins of power in 1994, it started implementing the reconstruction and development programme which included a complete overhaul of the education system.

This fast-tracked the translation of those iconic ideals of our forebears on education and learning.

The government of Nelson Mandela, who was part of that Klipfontein gathering of the people, worked with maximum perseverance as if the 1994-1999 administrative tenure was the end of the new dispensation.

Institutions of learning (primary and higher education) are treasures of the country that need the highest level of protection.

It should be the young people who are at the cutting edge in their protection to ensure that the next generations also benefit from these institutions.

One of the reasons the four Asian tigers (Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea) are fast-growing economies, is due to their investments in education.

Our children should be drawing lessons from these tigers of development, not do the opposite by smashing the star that illuminates the trajectory to becoming a fast-growing economy.

Nceba Stofile, Former CEO of the Lovedale TVET College