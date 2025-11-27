Time for authorities to get tough with taxi thugs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Taxi tyrants in the Eastern Cape are causing immense harm and hardship to people with their appalling bullying tactics. File picture

Millions of people rely on them to provide a safe service.

Not satisfied with their commuter base, these taxi bullies use force to try to edge out all the competition, including bus carrier companies like Intercape.

Intercape, after hundreds of violent incidents and intimidation, resorted to court in about 10 separate high court applications in a bid to force the transport department and police to do their jobs and protect travellers on our roads.

Each application was successful but it seems little has changed.

It is not just buses that are pulled over.

People report that when transporting their own families to funerals they are harassed by taxi “patrollers” who illegally pull them off the road to question and intimidate them.

Not only does it rob people of their choice of mode of travel, but they are made to fear for their lives.

Last week, taxi drivers closed down the R61, a major arterial interprovincial route.

The taxi operators were reportedly protesting against Intercape picking up passengers at stops for which it did not have permits.

This after taxi operators allegedly banned them from a local petrol station where Intercape does have a permit to collect its passengers.

The “protest” brought Ngcobo to a standstill and commuters were forced to spend an icy night sleeping outside.

One elderly woman who had travelled into town fell ill as she did not have access to her chronic medication.

She also suffered severe anxiety about her grandchildren back home who relied on her for care.

She is just one of many who suffered the results of the illegal and thuggish action by these taxi operators, who went so far as to allegedly hijack and commandeer trucks to block the road.

Their actions jeopardised the lives of these truck drivers and caused economic harm to the companies transporting their loads.

There were also repercussions for schoolchildren, for banks and local businesses that had to shut down for the day.

Instead of cracking down on this violent and illegal behaviour, the local government negotiated with the perpetrators who were “persuaded” to stop their illegal action.

Where were the police and the transport department’s officials? There are numerous court orders in place requiring them to act in these sorts of situations.

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha’s subsequent warning to these taxi operators that the provincial government would not tolerate this criminality is laughable.

Because that’s exactly what the police and government did.

Nqatha and the police must heed the court orders and act against these criminals. Law and order should be a non-negotiable.

