Eastern seaboard project a chance to create opportunities for all

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier Oscar Mabuyane wants Eastern Cape communities to benefit from the eastern seaboard initiative.

The participation of the Eastern Cape provincial government in the Eastern Seaboard Development (ESD) initiative — a transformative, multi-sectoral and multi-government programme aimed at shaping the future of SA’s eastern coastline — will change our rural communities to have vibrant economies creating jobs for locals.

This is one project that we must drive with dedication as it would stand as a legacy of the democratic dispensation to benefit generations to come.

ESD overlays the long-established Wild Coast Corridor Development and it is crucial that we preserve this intersection to ensure continuity, coherence and alignment with our provincial development programmes to build on years of planning, community engagement and infrastructure investment already under way in this area.

The N2 Wild Coast highway is a foundational enabler of economic transformation along this corridor.

The Mtentu and Msikaba bridges, together with the full N2 upgrade, open unprecedented opportunities for logistics, freight efficiency, tourism expansion and investment into previously isolated coastal areas.

Further complementary infrastructure development under way in the province, notwithstanding the ongoing development of the Mtentu and Msikaba bridge interchanges, includes digital infrastructure rollout enabling broadband connectivity for business and government services,

Energy and water infrastructure investments that support industrial, tourism and settlement growth are some of the key aspects of this work.

The ongoing Mthatha airport upgrade will support freight and passenger mobility.

We have identified a suite of catalytic projects of significant scale and reach, initiatives that have potential to unlock employment, expand services, drive socio-economic investment and advance spatial reform.

These will be anchored on the development of Port St Johns and Coffee Bay as future smart, sustainable regional development nodes.

The nodes will integrate modern infrastructure, digital connectivity, environmentally sensitive planning and mixed-use economic precincts, and this aligns with the evolving national approach, which prioritises regional development ecosystems over the creation of entirely new metropolitan-scale cities.

We want to use this initiative to enhance these catalytic initiatives, which have a regional outlook and multiplier effects extending into KwaZulu-Natal.

The Mtentu-Msikaba upgraded corridor supports opportunities for freight, logistics centres, warehousing, cold-storage, air-cargo handling linked to Mthatha airport, fleet expansions and intermodal transfer points.

The Wild Coast Meander Route offers construction, transport and tourism logistics opportunities.

As access improves, demand for fleet investment, rural logistics operations and distribution hubs linking the coast and hinterland will grow.

One of SA’s most strategic integrated water projects, Umzimvubu Dam offers domestic and industrial water supply, irrigation for high-value agriculture, hydropower generation, opportunities for industrial parks and logistics platforms around bulk-water infrastructure nodes.

Wild Coast SEZ, a future hub for logistics services, agro-processing and fisheries and forestry value addition, and Vulindlela Industrial Park, which is expanding manufacturing capacity into interior regions and integrating local SMMEs into provincial value, link key industrial development projects aligned with ESD.

Energy security will be vital for the successful realisation of this initiative and feasibility studies show strong onshore wind and solar PV potential in OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts.

Within this aspect, investment opportunities include utility-scale solar and wind farms (10–100MW), hybrid solar-wind-BESS projects to stabilise supply, municipal renewable energy partnerships and green technology development.

We acknowledge ongoing packaging of the Matatiele Solar and Baziya Wind initiatives into full business cases.

With the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast offering unmatched natural beauty and cultural heritage, tourism and heritage development is an integral part of the catalytic programme.

Key opportunities in this area include Port St Johns Waterfront and Aerodrome, PSJ Second Beach redevelopment, Wild Coast Meander Tourism Corridor, Nelson Mandela Cultural Precinct (KSD), eco-lodges, adventure tourism and marine conservation ventures, Silaka Restaurant and Conference Centre redevelopment and Ntenetya Dam tourism infrastructure.

Agriculture, one of our growth frontiers, will find expression in the this programme through bringing to fruition plenty of opportunities in the Magwa–Majola Tea & Eco-Tourism Valley, cannabis processing and beneficiation, high-value crops like macadamia, avocados, citrus and essential oils, rural agro-industries, agro-logistics platforms and cold-chain systems for export markets.

Earlier this month we hosted a symposium on the ocean economy. The ocean’s economy contributes R27.9bn to the province’s GDP (2023) and supports 43,000 jobs.

Further opportunities we are unlocking as part of the work include Port St Johns Small Harbour development, aquaculture and fisheries expansion, marine transport, small vessel building and repair, refrigerated fleet leasing and coastal logistics services.

We emphasise strict environmental and regulatory compliance, including marine licensing, aquaculture permitting, coastal management, localisation and community participation.

As the Eastern Cape government, we will ensure full alignment of provincial planning with ESD regional priorities under the district development model framework.

We are focusing on strengthening investment packaging between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal in the municipal infrastructure services agency and district municipalities.

We want to ensure community ownership and benefit-sharing in all ESD investments and enhance regulatory efficiency to make the region investor-ready and investor-friendly.

The eastern seaboard is one of the most powerful opportunities to reshape the socio-economic landscape of South Africa’s rural coastline in the democratic dispensation.

For the Eastern Cape, this is not just a development programme, it is a generational project that will uplift communities, modernise infrastructure, grow industries and unlock new economic frontiers.

Together, let us move with speed from planning to implementation because our people yearn for an Eastern Seaboard Development that delivers prosperity, dignity and opportunity for all.

Oscar Mabuyane is the premier of the Eastern Cape province and the provincial chair of the ANC.