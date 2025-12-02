Matrics must celebrate without danger or tragedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

School leavers are at high risk of endangering themselves through engaging in risky behaviour, including pen-down parties, as they celebrate the end of their school careers.

The completion of a school year is always something to celebrate. For many, it marks the end of days of grind and regimented school and homework.

It is time to let loose and enjoy the freedom of the summer holidays.

This is particularly true of matriculants. In SA, matric is seen as pivotal to future endeavours.

It is regarded as the gateway to a possible tertiary education or a future career.

In the Eastern Cape, many have had to overcome almost impossible hurdles in our rocky school education system to make it this far.

The anxiety and pressure of passing matric is enormous.

Those that make it to this point hope to close their school chapter and move on to bigger and better things.

There is a sense that they have completed a rite of passage marking the transition from childhood to adulthood.

Another rite of passage seems to be attending the so-called “pens-down” parties.

The exam stress and anxiety about passing is too often diverted into alcohol and drug abuse resulting in bad, and sometimes criminal, behaviour at these parties.

It puts everyone at risk.

Every year, the authorities remind young people of the horrors of the 2022 pens-down party at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park in East London where 21 children died in an horrifically over-crowded venue.

There have been similar incidents since then, but this one was the worst of them all.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane has called on the youth to celebrate responsibly.

The Liquor Board has warned it will keep a sharp eye on the sale of alcohol to underage teens and do blitz inspections on liquor outlets.

Municipalities are supposed to put in place steps to curb excess.

The SA Police say they have identified all the hotspots where these parties tend to happen and will diligently police them.

The government and the Liquor Board have done some work on educating young people, schools and communities about the risks associated with excessive drinking and drug use.

There have been workshops and campaigns to try to build awareness and encourage responsible choices.

In the coming weeks, everyone will have to step up to curb risky behaviour and protect our young people from themselves as well as from those who seek to exploit them through the sale of alcohol or by encouraging them into over-crowded and dangerous venues.

One can only hope that the collaboration the premier spoke of between parents, schools, communities and law enforcement will make it safer for our youth this year and that they can celebrate without danger or tragedy.

We wish all matriculants well in the festive season. Have fun but be safe. Your whole life lies ahead of you.

