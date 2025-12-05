OPINION | Societal and systemic failures enabling child abuse demand urgent collective action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As our nation’s eyes remain fixed on the Madlanga Commission, parliament’s ad hoc committee on [KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla] Mkhwanazi’s allegations, unemployment, crime and corruption, a national crisis wages silently in our communities: child pregnancies.

Statutory rape is a cancerous blight tearing at the very soul of our nation, silencing the cries of our daughters, and boys, and stealing their hopes, dreams and futures.

We cannot, we must not and will no longer look away.

Every single day, we are confronted with stories of gender-based violence that have become tragically familiar — a chilling “normalcy”.

However, crimes being committed against our children go largely unreported and are sometimes even hidden by families and communities.

These crimes should ignite an unquenchable fire of outrage.

The question must haunt each of us: How did we get here?

When did we allow such pervasive crime and trauma to become an accepted part of who we are?

This is not just a societal failure: it is a systemic betrayal of our children despite the provisions contained in one of the most progressive constitutions in the world.

In August 2024, recognising this reality, parliament passed a motion accepting that statutory rape is a growing crisis.

The motion had been revived in July 2025, calling on five portfolio committees: police, justice, social development, health, education and women, youth and persons with disabilities (the lead committee) to host an inquiry into the crisis to find holistic solutions and to report back to the National Assembly with findings and recommendations.

This initiative, aimed at gathering submissions, reviewing existing legislation and recommending amendments, is a critical step.

But let me be clear: this cannot and will not be just another talk shop.

During the recent first leg of parliament’s stakeholder engagements in Johannesburg, East London and parliament, a stark and horrifying reality emerged.

MPs listened as representatives from all levels of government and civil society outlined their efforts.

But what emerged was not just the extent of the crisis, but that the systems meant to protect our children are failing them.

The statistics are not merely numbers: they are screams unheard, revealing a systemic breakdown.

We must demand comprehensive training for educators, healthcare professionals and law enforcement officers on the critical importance of mandatory reporting and the precise steps to take when a case is reported. — Liezl van der Merwe

Various departments and government structures are working in silos while data is fragmented and inconsistent.

Alarmingly, a low number of cases reach the court roll and even lower numbers of statutory rape are successfully prosecuted.

Of concern is the ever-increasing number of case withdrawals.

Our frontline defenders, the social workers, are buckling under the strain.

Overburdened, under-resourced and stretched impossibly thin, they are unable to effectively support and serve our children.

It is an unconscionable indictment, therefore, that despite government investments in training, 6,000 to 8,000 qualified social workers remain unemployed, years after a cabinet resolution explicitly called for their integration into the system.

We heard harrowing accounts of a justice system that, far too often, serves the perpetrators rather than the victims.

We heard of rapists released back into communities, with scant regard for the indelible trauma inflicted.

Survivors’ voices are silenced by crushing fear of retaliation, suffocating community pressure and the debilitating stigma that still attaches to being a victim.

This horrifying lack of accountability does not just happen.

It creates fertile breeding ground for further abuse.

Perhaps one of the most insidious threats is the normalisation of statutory rape within some communities.

Yet, even in this darkness, there is a flicker of hope — a powerful light ignited by gender and child activists within civil society.

They prove that change is possible when we refuse to accept the status quo.

But they require far greater resources and support to provide frontline services on behalf of the state.

The path forward is no longer debatable.

We must dismantle the entrenched silos between government departments.

We must forge a cohesive national strategy that places the wellbeing of our children at its absolute forefront.

Education, health, social services and law enforcement must work hand-in-hand, seamlessly, tirelessly, to ensure every child is protected.

The review of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF must seriously take this into account.

We must demand comprehensive training for educators, healthcare professionals and law enforcement officers on the critical importance of mandatory reporting and the precise steps to take when a case is reported.

Mandatory reporting must be rigorously enforced but simplified through possibly an online, confidential reporting system.

We must also demand a justice system that truly protects, not one that perpetuates the cycle of violence.

We must demand that all social workers trained by the state are employed and deployed in communities where violence is rife.

Without boots on the ground, we cannot win this fight.

We must also ensure we empower survivors and change perceptions.

We must empower young girls with knowledge of their rights, while implementing community awareness campaigns to end stigma and challenge harmful perceptions around reporting abuse.

We must, amid all this, not leave the boy child and men behind as part of a holistic effort to address the scourge of GBV in the country.

These might be some, but not all, of the recommendations that will come in front of parliament for consideration and implementation in the form of an initial report.

Further work on statutory rape will continue early in 2026.

This must be followed by real, tangible implementation.

This cannot be another inquiry where outcomes gather dust.

This timeline is a commitment, and we will hold ourselves and all stakeholders accountable.

We owe it to every single girl and boy who has suffered in silence to ensure their story is heard, their pain acknowledged and that they receive the justice they deserve.

The responsibility for creating a society where our children can thrive without fear of exploitation rests squarely on the shoulders of every single one of us — legislators, teachers, social workers, healthcare professionals and community leaders.

Our children are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today.

They deserve to be heard. They deserve to be seen. They deserve to be protected.

The time for excuses is over. The time for delay is gone.

The time for empty resolutions and comfortable complacency is over.

Statutory rape and GBV are not merely legal problems; they are moral scourges, ethical abominations that demand our collective, urgent action.

Liezl Linda van der Merwe, MP, and chair: portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities