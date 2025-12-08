Time for civil society groups to step in amid voter apathy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Over the last 31 years, many voters have lost confidence in believing in “a better life for all”, if the last national election results are anything to go by.

Voter apathy has grown significantly because of public (mis)governance, political bickering and failures to advance the interests of the poor and marginalised.

Increasingly, more voters are probably becoming disenchanted given the looming 2026 local government elections.

Undeniably, the trust deficit between some voters and political parties has clearly widened.

Those without avowed political affiliation probably cannot identify a credible political party to support.

This climate of political discontent emanates from service delivery failures including water unavailability, electricity unaffordability and health service shortages.

In addition, illegal immigration, spiralling crime and community policing are complicating daily life.

The overarching challenges are a stagnant economy, dwindling job opportunities, rife poverty, organised crime syndicates and widespread public sector corruption.

Despite the government’s successes in ending electricity blackouts, providing social security grants, improving some aspects of service delivery, upgrading the national road infrastructure, eradicating zama-zamas and injecting investment programmes, some voters appear weary and confused.

Clearly, when some dare to compare the current government’s service delivery record to that of the erstwhile apartheid regime, the political system has reached a point of derision.

The fermenting anxiety is also driven by the current ideologically and politically discordant GNU, which is beleaguered by periodic infighting about ministerial improprieties, support for Palestine, BBBEE, education and land expropriation amendment laws.

However, the coalition parties have decided to paper over their differences because “it’s cold outside”.

Whether this will enable them to quell voter jitters and grow votes for future elections is uncertain.

It has become difficult to match ideological and political adroitness of political parties to service delivery outcomes.

More significantly, the total liberation mandate of the disparate majority black political parties has receded as they heave for survival within the GNU.

Following the 2024 national elections, instead of negotiating a black majority front, personal egos overwhelmed political leaders and grudges blinded their rationality.

They slandered, embarrassed and estranged each other, obliterating any chances of co-operation.

On the other hand, the majority white parties opportunistically exploited and capitalised on these divisions to simulate conciliation, rationality, progressiveness and ideal GNU partnership.

Consequently, many voters have been debilitated, perhaps into apathy, and into conceding their personal agency and volition to the whims of nature.

However, democracy is premised on personal agency and individual volition — to vote into power the tried, tested or trusted.

Thus, the situation demands civil society organisations (CSOs) and special interest groups (SPIs) to take up the cudgels and advance the interests of concerned voters.

The horrid alternative of relinquishing agency is abominable.

Neither should voters have to choose among political parties they do not believe in, nor should they have to boycott the vote.

Obviously, the latter is too ghastly to contemplate.

But there is an alternative — voter activism via special interest groups (SPIs) or civil society organisations (CSOs).

A 2008 NDA Report on the Review of CSOs in SA says: “Forms of collective action that exist outside of the family, state and market have increased and taken on new forms over the last half century, and particularly in the last decade and a half.

“These structures form a powerful space for social cohesion and solidarity, service delivery and a voice of critique and expression.

“Civil society is thus a key partner in a democratic and free society.

“This is particularly pertinent in SA, where civil society played a fundamental role in the transition to democracy.”

With the imminent 2026 local government elections, many a political party will duly rally for voter attention because a political party understands — in loss, defeat or embarrassment — it must contort to survive and thrive.

Its oxygen and water are votes. Thus, routinely, political parties will woo voters with promises, histories and struggle legacies, social compacts, activism and service delivery successes even while bearing dismal records.

They will emphasise their indispensability as problem solvers notwithstanding bad voter experience.

Of course, the loyalists will remain beholden to their political homes unwaveringly.

But the patriotic undecided will ultimately vote notwithstanding the absence of meaningful alternatives.

Other undecided voters might simply not vote because of frustration, believing that their votes will not make a difference.

The current SA political climate which is dominated by misgovernance and corruption commissions, investigations and court cases, does not provide respite.

Many probes include executive and administrative reviews of political actors with potentially devastating implications for some political parties.

The exhausting perennial corruption commissions, parliamentary hearings and court cases date back to Sarafina, the arms deal, Seriti Commission, state capture, VBS, and the latest Madlanga commission in session.

The depth of rot ascertained by relevant Section 9 institutions is deep and at the core is misuse of power and state resources as well internecine fights among political actors.

Undeniably, SA needs political and administrative reform.

More importantly, it needs leaders of integrity and honour, and that can only start with genuine civil society activism as the rot in political parties cannot be exorcised.

Through honourable, intelligent and committed leaders, special interest groups and civil society organisations must rally and organise despite differences.

But they cannot throw caution to the wind on government-funded SPIs or CSOs because of the paradoxical nature of that relationship.

The 2008 NDA report also remarked: “Since 1994, CSOs have had to renegotiate their relationship to the state.

“Many organisations have found that the government has not delivered on its promises and as a result have focused on serving poor communities, often without state assistance or interest.”

There are many SIPs and CSOs covering many issues — environmental pollution, criminal justice, education and curriculum reform, small and large business support and township economy, public service delivery (water, roads, housing, electricity, policing, health services, housing), immigration, agriculture and food security.

These SIPs and CSOs should rally and unite their respective constituents and leverage on each other’s numbers to create a wave that would compel the government to address critical social and political issues in concerted, effective and efficient ways.

This by improving oversight on delivery and financing, driving legislative reforms and preventing corruption.

SA has been endowed with capable and good SIPs and CSOs.

Whether they can successfully pressurise political parties and the government to reform is uncertain.

Notwithstanding, the NDA Report further states: “Regardless of how we conceptualise the sector, civil society plays a vital role in providing a space for public voice, for the practice of citizenship and for the building of social cohesion.

“Civil society organisations are imperative as a space for the building of identity in a world where citizens feel they have little control over their circumstances and where the nation state becomes too big for their citizens and too small in relation to the global world order.”

In addition, “With the Geneva Convention, civil society organisations came to be recognised as key actors for change and it became popular for NGOs to play a consultative role in policy development.”

Some of the big political parties were once CSOs.

The NDA Report confirms that “during the apartheid regime, the conditions pushed most CSOs to a role of monitoring and fighting the illegitimate government”.

However, it also warns for the current challenge, “[But] most anti-apartheid CSOs were dependent on the ANC for popular legitimacy and leadership to defeat the illegitimate government...”

It then concludes: “Thus, as the realities of post-apartheid SA became clear, and as the sector began to rework its independent identity, the once mutually beneficial relationship between civil society and the ANC came to be characterised, to some extent, by adversity.

“In effect, the civil society sector was once again positioning itself as the voice of the people against the state, an essential role in ensuring accountability in a stable democracy.

“This shift also had profound implications for the sector in SA.”

Therefore, one local perspective could be that SPIs and CSOs are captured agents to support funded political positions to protect some interests.

However, another view could be that they are vehicles for change through enlightenment and the protection of the rights of affected but weak constituents.

Were they to form a progressive front, they must revive their legitimacy as honourable vehicles of change and collaborate on common broad issues to enable cross-interest support.

However, this requires patient, intelligent, humble, experienced leadership.

Certainly, in the advent of such initiative, the political parties will also defend their voter interests.

With their established financial backers, they will react to the SPIs and CSOs mobilisation.

But the issue is whether the SPIs and CSOs can gain traction to pressure parties to modify their compacts and their promises to respond to sound service delivery and accountability.

A week is a long period in SA, let alone a year.

Many events can intervene to modify voter preferences at the 2026 local government elections.

But it is for the SPIs and CSOs to affirm personal agency and individual volition by coalescing into powerful alliances that can put pressure on political parties to improve governance and accountability and to improve the lot of the poor and marginalised.

Sipho E Bavuma is a practising member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates and writes in his individual capacity.