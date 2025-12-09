A better way must be found to protect boys undergoing initiation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the summer initiation season hits its peak, initiates seeking to make the transition into manhood are having to fend off more than their nerves as thieves are intercepting their food and personal belongings enroute to initiation schools.

In December, just like around June, thousands of boys from the Eastern Cape head to the mountains to undergo ulwaluko (initiation) — a rite of passage which culminates in them returning as men.

We pride ourselves in this custom which brings so much joy and happiness, especially during the homecoming ceremonies.

However, it is a custom that has equally brought so much sorrow and tears to some families who lose their boys while going through the ritual.

Barely two weeks into the start of this summer season, five initiates have died. These are boys who left their homes for the mountains healthy, only to return in body bags. We grieve with their families.

When are we going to have a zero-death season?

Statistics of casualties read like a horror script. Over 10 initiates lost their lives during this year’s winter season.

In the same period in 2024 a total of 14 deaths were recorded, while 113 boys were admitted to hospital.

Between 2006 and January 2020 about 1,100 initiates died, while close to 10,000 were hospitalised after some questionable practices at the initiation schools. Over the years hundreds more needed penile amputations to save their lives.

Clearly, it’s no longer a case of “if lives will be lost” but how many each season. We wonder, then, why traditional and political leaders would appear to be shocked at learning about the deaths.

Curiously, the reasons behind the recurrent deaths are similar every year. Bogus initiation schools and circumcision of underage boys are some of the contributory factors.

Already 21 people have been arrested for performing illegal circumcisions this season while in winter there were 70. It begs the question as to where these people get the audacity to commit a crime of this magnitude.

Is it because in most of the cases, perpetrators walk scot-free as parents of initiates refuse to open cases against them?

Whatever it is we must draw the line in the sand and make it clear that such malpractices will never be tolerated again.

If the initiation laws are not strong enough to deal with culprits, the state is compelled by the Children’s Act (38 of 2005) to decisively protect the rights of minors.

It cannot be business as usual while lives are being lost. The law must deal harshly with perpetrators.

Parents who are complicit in not reporting injuries of their children should be jailed for defeating the ends of justice.

Until we get to that level of seriousness, the mantra "mabaye bephila, babuye bephila" (Let the boys return from the mountains alive) will continue to ring hollow as lawbreakers seem emboldened to soil our beloved rite of passage.