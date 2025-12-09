Africa’s ‘uhuru’ dream deferred by neo-colonial forces

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 1960s were hailed as the “Year of Africa,” a decade when the winds of change swept across the continent, bringing with them the promise of uhuru — freedom.

Country after country lowered the Union Jack or French Tricolour and raised its own national flag, celebrating hard-won political sovereignty.

However, as the decades have passed, a sobering reality has set in.

Political independence has not translated into economic emancipation.

The statement that colonialism is not dead in Africa, it’s alive, and our leaders are the administrators, is not just a cynical remark.

It is a critical diagnosis of the continent’s modern condition, a phenomenon accurately described by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, as neo-colonialism.

In his seminal work, Nkrumah (1965) argued that neo-colonialism represented a more insidious stage of imperialism.

In this stage, the formerly colonised state has all the outward signs of international sovereignty, but its economic system and political policy are directed from outside.

This article argues that this system is alive and well across Africa and is particularly visible in the complex political economy of post-apartheid SA, where the structures of colonial and apartheid-era exploitation persist, administered by a new political elite.

Before focusing on SA, it’s important to understand how neo-colonialism operates continent-wide. It is not maintained by foreign soldiers in pith helmets but through more subtle, structural means:

• Economic dependency: African economies often remain structured around the extraction and export of raw materials (oil, cobalt, cocoa, diamonds) to industrialised nations, with little local processing or industrialisation. This model was designed during the colonial era and has largely remained unchanged (Walter Rodney, 1972).

• International financial institutions: The World Bank and International Monetary Fund have historically imposed structural adjustment programmes as conditions for loans. These often demand privatisation of state assets, cuts in public spending (health and education), and trade liberalisation, which can dismantle local industries and deepen dependency.

• The role of a ‘comprador elite’: A “comprador elite” is a term for a domestic ruling class that derives its power and wealth from serving foreign interests rather than from developing the nation’s internal economy for the benefit of its people. They become the local managers of foreign economic interests, securing lucrative deals for multinational corporations in exchange for personal wealth and political power, while the general population remains impoverished.

SA presents a unique and poignant case. The end of apartheid in 1994 was one of the 20th century’s greatest political victories.

Yet, the negotiated settlement largely failed to dismantle the economic architecture of apartheid.

The structure of the economy remains one of the most unequal in the world.

Key sectors such as mining, finance, and agriculture are still dominated by a handful of large corporations that were central to the apartheid economy, many of which are now foreign-owned or listed on international stock exchanges.

The promise of B-BBEE has not materialised for the majority.

As the scholar Sampie Terreblanche (2002) meticulously documented, the historic inequality built over centuries was not fundamentally challenged by the post-1994 political arrangement.

The wealth remains concentrated in the same hands, while the majority population continues to face high unemployment, poverty, and lack of access to productive assets such as land.

The era of state capture under the previous administration serves as a textbook example of a comprador elite in action.

Political leaders and officials did not collaborate with old colonial powers, but with new international actors (like the Gupta family) to systematically loot state-owned enterprises and divert public funds.

They acted as administrators of a corrupt system, weakening the state from within and ensuring its resources served private, foreign-linked interests rather than the public good (Jacques Pauw, 2017).

Land was the original asset stolen through colonialism.

The slow and ineffective process of land reform in SA is another symptom of this incomplete liberation.

The “willing buyer, willing seller” model has failed to meaningfully redistribute agricultural land, leaving colonial patterns of land ownership largely intact.

This failure means the economic base of the country remains fundamentally untransformed.

The dream of the 1960s was for a truly independent and prosperous Africa.

Today, that dream feels deferred. While the flags have changed, the underlying economic relationships have often remained the same.

SA has political sovereignty, but it struggles for economic sovereignty against a backdrop of globalised finance, powerful corporations, and, most critically, a political class that has at times been willing to act as administrators for interests other than those of its own people.

Innocent Chigume, PhD law student at University of Fort Hare