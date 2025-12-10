Ebuhlanti saga a reminder that public projects are about the people

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Marina Glen-Ebuhlanti project, which was launched by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Executive Mayor Cllr. Princess Faku was opened on Monday.

It is time to light the fires and for the braais to begin. Marina Glen, or Ebuhlanti as it is more popularly known, is finally open.

The gates to the popular recreational spot, which attracts hundreds of visitors and provides job opportunities to a dozen or so women braaimasters, opens just in time for the festive season after being closed for 15 months to undergo renovations.

The multimillion-rand development has been plagued by problems from the onset.

The Buffalo City Metro’s failure to secure the necessary environmental impact assessment before starting construction resulted in a R500,000 fine. The penalty ultimately paid was significantly lower than the original fine of R10m.

Political parties in council also raised serious concerns about BCM’s lack of transparency after the costs of the project ballooned from R4m to the more than R30m eventually spent.

On Monday, the DA said that even the reopening of Marina Glen had not been included in the agenda for the upcoming council meeting.

The constant delays in completing the project, a common thread witnessed in some multimillion-rand developments in the city, was another source of frustration for council members and locals alike.

However, it was the braaimasters who felt the impact.

With the site closed, the women had to move their braai business to neighbouring Little Mauritius.

The space was less than ideal. It was cramped, congested and unsafe.

Zodidi Maxaza’s description of the area as “non-conducive” captured the women’s daily struggle of trying to sustain livelihoods amid uncertainty and neglect.

With Marina Glen finally open, the focus must shift from celebration to sustained commitment.

The municipality needs to prioritise maintenance budgets, security and operational plans to ensure that this multimillion-rand investment does not fall into disrepair.

Equally important is supporting the braaimasters and other local traders with adequate facilities and a safe environment so they can thrive.

In the end, Marina Glen’s redevelopment is a reminder that these public projects are about the people.

It is a space where people gather and where economic opportunities are created for others.

The delays and challenges have been costly, but they have also offered BCM lessons in governance, accountability and the need to put residents’ needs first. Only then can such developments truly fulfil their promise.

The people of the metro now await news on the progress of Waterworld Park and the NU2 swimming pool complex, two other projects that have suffered delays despite millions of rands being invested.

Daily Dispatch