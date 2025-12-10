Global governance cannot be dictated by one leader

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FIRST FOR AFRICA: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the opening session of the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg on November 22. SA is the first African country to have chaired the forum

MLANDU KONA

US president Donald Trump’s clash with SA has escalated from social media remarks to concrete actions: boycotting the G20 summit in Johannesburg, suspending aid, and declaring that SA will be excluded from the 2026 G20 summit in Miami.

These moves raise critical questions about the limits of US influence in global governance.

Trump justifies his stance with unverified claims of a “genocide” against white Afrikaner farmers and land confiscation, while criticising SA’s position on Palestine and its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

As a governance practitioner, I see five major challenges.

First, the legitimacy of US G20 policy.

The G20 is an informal forum of 19 nations plus the EU and AU.

It has no treaty, secretariat, or expulsion process.

Membership is not conditional, and countries cannot be removed unilaterally.

The presidency rotates annually; the US will host in 2026 after SA in 2025.

While the host controls invitations and visas, Trump cannot legally strip SA of membership or overturn the AU’s permanent seat.

Any change requires consensus, which is absent — Germany and others oppose US attempts to marginalise SA.

Claims of a state-sponsored “white genocide” lack evidence.

Independent analysts and crime data confirm that farm murders, though tragic, are part of SA’s broader violent crime problem affecting all races — not a government-directed campaign.

Second, the protocol dispute: Did SA misstep?

Trump criticised the Johannesburg summit’s closing ceremony, arguing that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have handed the G20 gavel to a junior US envoy since his country boycotted the event.

Pretoria declined but acknowledged the US as the next president.

This was correct. The gavel handover is symbolic, not legal.

Expecting a head of state to hand it to a low-ranking official would breach diplomatic norms.

SA’s approach — closing the summit, recognising the US presidency, and arranging gavel collection through diplomatic channels — upheld protocol and equality among states.

Third, can SA survive without US aid?

The US is SA’s largest bilateral donor, providing about $6bn (R102bn) over the past decade, mainly through the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief for HIV/Aids and TB programmes.

Cuts have already disrupted services and strained budgets.

While US aid is vital for health sectors, it represents a small fraction of SA’s gross domestic product.

The real risk is human: HIV/TB and maternal health programmes will suffer unless alternatives are found quickly.

Fourth, can Brics and others fill the gap?

China, the EU, the Global Fund, and the World Bank may increase support to SA, but not immediately.

Aid comes with conditions and timelines.

SA must invest more in its own health and development systems rather than relying on Washington, Beijing, or Brussels.

Domestic resilience is the most sustainable solution.

Fifth, what SA should do — and why it matters globally:

Maintain moral high ground: Reject false genocide claims without racialising the debate. Focus on truth, constitutionalism, and rights for all;

Defend multilateralism: Work with the G20 Troika to ensure SA’s membership remains non-negotiable. Exclusion would damage G20 credibility more than Pretoria;

Engage US society broadly: Trump does not represent all Americans. SA should build ties with congress, think tanks, health experts, and civil society to counter short-sighted policies;

Fix domestic vulnerabilities: High crime, slow land reform, and corruption make Trump’s rhetoric easier to exploit. Accelerate transparent land reform, rural safety, and governance improvements; and

Respond strategically: Avoid emotional reactions or tit-for-tat politics. Base responses on international law and diplomacy.

If SA responds with integrity and patience, history will not remember who held the gavel in Miami — it will remember who upheld the principle that global governance cannot be dictated by one leader.

Mlandu Kona is the director of the Institute of Public Sector Ethics Management Professionals of SA, a traditional leader, and a high court advocate.