Investigation into Van der Merwe’s murder represents far more than effort to find his killers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In September 2025, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, worked very hard trying to explain President Cyril Ramaphosa’s compliment to the DA that it runs the best municipalities.

Mbalula worked so hard trying to find an ANC municipality which could prove that the ANC can run great municipalities too.

With significant effort, he found Ekurhuleni and enthusiastically pointed to it as the “best run municipality” in the country.

This view most likely stems from the three consecutive clean audits Ekurhuleni received between 2020 and 2022 under mayor China Dodovu.

Dodovu would ride on the glory of this narrative just before the city regressed to an unqualified audit with findings in 2023.

The narrative created during this rare time became so powerful that Mbalula still relied on it as he tried to defend Ramaphosa against his unimpressed ANC comrades.

Who else would emerge as the engine of the clean audits but our own Dr Imogen Mashazi.

In her abrasive, arrogant and dismissive appearance before the Madlanga Commission, Mashazi mentioned this period with pride.

I suppose in a country where clean audit outcomes are a rare thing, the mention of Ekurhuleni and Cape Town as the only metros to receive clean audit outcomes at the time was a significant achievement.

However, the picture emerging out of the Madlanga Commission paints anything but a rosy picture of Ekurhuleni.

Mashazi’s involvement in the appointment of the “colourful” Julius Mkhwanazi as well as her continued leadership of this man paints a picture that requires serious criminal investigations.

The fitting of blue lights on private security vehicles, the cosy relationships between the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) and alleged underworld figures such as Vusumuzi Matlala under Mkhwanazi paint a disturbing picture.

Suspicions of the involvement of members of the EMPD in criminal activities such as hijacking, theft, and extortion are beyond shocking.

Seemingly, the elusive clean audit outcomes do not do enough to reflect what is going on in the criminal underworld as well as its connections with the state.

In fact, the same clean audits may confer glory and admiration on municipal leaders who are failing significantly in other areas, like what seems to have happened in Ekurhuleni.

The extent of the rot that has overtaken Ekurhuleni was further laid bare by Witness D at the Madlanga Commission.

He presented a picture of EMPD members being involved in torture, murder and the extensive cover-up of murder.

Witness D placed Mkhwanazi right in the middle of the cover-up.

Imagine the shock of South Africans after the explosive testimony of Witness D at the Madlanga Commission to the news that he — now known to be Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe — was shot and killed with an AK47 outside his home.

The assassination is a loud announcement of the disdain criminals have not only for our law enforcement agencies, but for our entire state.

However, considering the suspected involvement of high-ranking law enforcement officers in serious criminal activities, it is no surprise our law enforcement would fail to protect Van der Merwe.

If there is free flow of information and money between law enforcement bosses such as Mkhwanazi and suspected cartel bosses such as Matlala, Ekurhuleni, like much of SA, is a dangerous place to be.

Apparently Van der Merwe, who is now widely regarded as a crime-fighting hero, was involved in other crime-fighting efforts which might also be related to his assassination.

He was instrumental in the disruption of illegal mining operations in Brakpan.

He was also involved in combating mineral and industrial theft in the East Rand. This includes bulk theft of diesel and coal from mining operators.

Considering the scale of these types of criminal operations, they are conducted without complex networks, planning and some sort of high-profile political cover.

Only politically connected and organised criminals can pull off the types of large-scale criminal operations that Van der Merwe was dealing with.

These developments demonstrate the extent of the danger of total collapse that SA’s law enforcement and indeed SA faces.

Therefore, the investigation into the murder of Van der Merwe represents far more than the effort to find his murderers.

It must ruthlessly uncover the entire criminal networks that seek to collapse law and order in South Africa.

Van der Merwe’s murder is a sign of desperation that should be used to destabilise and destroy the criminal networks that led to his assassination.

Our law enforcement machinery dares not make his murder go to waste.