Challenge of gender-based violence huge, but not insurmountable

BUKIWE FANTA

As we draw the curtain on the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, I am compelled to reflect on the profound significance of this campaign and the urgent realities we face in our communities.

This year, the campaign resonates deeply with us, as we are still grappling with the aftermath of the brutal rape of a 12-year-old girl in front of her elderly grandmother.

This horrific incident is not merely a statistic; it is a stark reminder of the pervasive violence that continues to plague our society, particularly against the most vulnerable — our children and our elderly.

The campaign, which runs annually from November 25 to December 10, serves as a powerful platform for raising awareness and advocating for the rights of women and children.

It is a time for us to unite, speak out, and challenge the societal norms that allow violence to persist.

However, as we reflect on our progress, we must also acknowledge the significant challenges that remain, particularly in the Eastern Cape, where incidents are alarmingly high.

The recent tragedy involving the young girl serves as a painful reminder of the urgent need for action.

It is unfathomable that a child, innocent and full of potential, could endure such brutality, especially in what should be the safety of her home.

The trauma inflicted on her and her family is immeasurable, and it reverberates throughout our society, leaving a lasting impact on our collective psyche.

This incident is a wake-up call; it challenges us to confront the harsh realities of gender-based violence.

In the Eastern Cape, we have witnessed a disturbing pattern of violence against women and children, particularly in rural areas such as Engcobo.

Reports of elderly women being killed and raped in their own homes are not just statistics, they are heartbreaking stories of lives lost and families shattered.

As we conclude this year’s 16 Days of Activism, it is essential to address the root causes.

The issue is deeply rooted in societal norms, attitudes and beliefs that perpetuate inequality and discrimination.

We must confront the patriarchal structures that allow such violence to thrive and challenge the cultural narratives that normalise abuse.

This requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders — government, civil society, community leaders and individuals.

The role of men in this fight cannot be overstated.

We must engage men and boys as allies in the struggle against gender-based violence.

It is imperative that they understand that being a man does not equate to exerting power or control over women and children.

We must redefine masculinity to embody respect, empathy and responsibility.

Initiatives that promote healthy relationships and challenge harmful stereotypes are essential in this regard.

Moreover, we must invest in education and awareness campaigns that empower women and children to speak out against violence.

We need to create safe spaces where survivors can share their experiences and access the support they need.

This includes providing comprehensive services such as counselling, legal assistance and health care.

The government has a critical role to play in addressing gender-based violence.

We must ensure that our laws are robust and that perpetrators are held accountable.

We must also prioritise the establishment of more shelters and support services for victims, particularly in rural areas.

As a province, we are actively working to implement programmes aimed at combating gender-based violence.

Our departments are collaborating with NGOs and community organisations to raise awareness, provide support and create educational initiatives.

We are also engaging traditional leaders and local influencers to help shift cultural perceptions and promote non-violence.

However, as we take these steps, we must remember that change takes time and requires sustained effort.

The challenge before us is significant, but it is not insurmountable.

We must remain committed to our goals and hold ourselves accountable for the progress we strive to achieve.

We must also focus on prevention.

This involves educating our youth about healthy relationships, consent and respect for others.

Schools, families and communities must work together to instil these values from an early age.

By doing so, we can create a culture that rejects violence and embraces equality.

We cannot ignore the role of social media and technology in both perpetuating and combating gender-based violence.

While social media platforms can sometimes be used to spread harmful messages, they also provide a powerful tool for raising awareness.

We must leverage these platforms to amplify the voices of survivors, share resources and promote campaigns that challenge gender-based violence.

As we close the 16 Days of Activism, let us not view this campaign as an isolated event but as part of a larger movement.

The fight is ongoing, and it requires our collective commitment beyond these 16 days.

We must continue to engage in conversations, challenge the status quo and advocate for the rights of women and children every day of the year.

In conclusion, as we reflect on the tragic events that have unfolded, let us stand together in solidarity.

Let us honour the victims and survivors by amplifying their voices and advocating for the changes needed to protect our women and children.

Together, we can build a future where violence is not tolerated, and where every individual can live free from fear.

Let us work towards a society where every woman and child is respected, valued and protected.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure that incidents like the one we recently witnessed become a thing of the past.

Bukiwe Fanta, Eastern Cape MEC for social development