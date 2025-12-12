Bafana looking to go further in Afcon in Morocco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa players during the Bafana Bafana Training Session at High Performance Centre in Pretoria on the 10 December 2025.

Bafana Bafana head to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament boasting a squad mixed with youth and experience in pursuit of improving on their last showing in the Ivory Coast.

Coach Hugo Broos unleashed few surprises when announcing the squad this week, sparking a wave of different opinions in what has been a familiar reaction to the Belgian veteran’s decisions.

While some names were left out, such as experienced Themba Zwane, the selection of two players who led the U20 team to continental triumph was hailed as the perfect way to pay attention to development and future growth.

Including Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith to blend youth with experience did not mean, however, that they would be guaranteed starting berths, he said.

Bafana open their Afcon account with a clash against Angola on December 22, before taking on Egypt four days later and concluding their group B campaign with a clash against Zimbabwe on December 29.

They will be looking to go farther than they did in the Ivory Coast when they finished third, which was considered a major feat for a team that went to the competition as underdogs.

While Broos has proven critics wrong in numerous assignments, having restored the reputation of SA at international soccer level, he is not immune to criticism on the decisions he makes.

This is why he had to explain every selection he made, including his preference of Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng over Mduduzi Shabalala from Kaizer Chiefs.

With both players coming from two Soweto giants whose supporters often butt heads on every soccer forum amid allegations that Broos often overlooks Chiefs players, the Belgian said Mofokeng got the nod due to his form after being sidelined by injury.

While he should not take decisions to please any set of fans, Broos’s heavy reliance on players from Sundowns and Pirates dilutes the support of the national team.

But as he previously proved, Broos has backed his actions by leading Bafana to the Afcon return while also ending a lengthy drought at the World Cup by guiding the team to the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

Bafana will be one of the favourites in the event in Morocco running from December 21 to January 18.

However, they will need to avoid the repeat of the Ivory Coast showing when they lost their opening game against Mali, which piled pressure on them.

While Egypt is a favourite to win the group, the match against Angola will set the tone, with a win calming down nerves going against the Pharaohs.

Good luck boys.