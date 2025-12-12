Development planning well and good, but many implementation hurdles remain

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PROGRESSIVE: An artist’s impression of the proposed Sanral N2 Mega bridge going over the Mtentu River. Picture: SUPPLIED

Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s address (“Eastern Seaboard Project a Chance to Create Opportunities for All”, DD Dec 2) articulates an ambitious, wide-ranging vision for economic transformation along the Eastern Cape’s coastline, anchored in the Eastern Seaboard Development (ESD) initiative. (“Eastern Seaboard Project a Chance to Create Opportunities for All”, DD Dec 2).

It is an address rich in promise, infrastructural optimism and sectoral breadth.

Yet, as with many visionary addresses, it raises substantive questions about implementation capacity, community benefit, historical continuity and the sociopolitical realities of rural development in the Eastern Cape.

Mphuthumi Ntabeni (SUPPLIED)

Realistically though, we must assess not only what is envisioned, but how, by whom and with what institutional machinery these aspirations will be delivered.The premier effectively positions the ESD within a broader ecosystem of catalytic developments: the N2 Wild Coast upgrades, digital infrastructure, renewable energy corridors, agro-processing hubs and tourism nodes.

This interlinked framing reflects a growing understanding that development must be cross-sectoral, geographically coherent and aligned with regional planning instruments.

The emphasis on the Mtentu and Msikaba mega-bridges, the Mthatha Airport upgrade, and bulk-water infrastructure (notably Umzimvubu Dam), though national projects, indicates an appreciation of “hard connectivity” as a prerequisite for economic activation.

This is a consistent theme in global rural development literature.

Even the commitment to developing Port St Johns and Coffee Bay as “smart, sustainable regional nodes” signals a shift away from the historical dependency on metro-led growth.

For a province with deep rural backlogs and spatial inequality, this emphasis is both timely and strategic.

The address successfully touches on logistics, tourism, aquaculture, agriculture, renewable energy, manufacturing and digital services —illustrating an understanding that no single industry will solve the province’s unemployment on its own.

While infrastructure is well covered, the premier offers limited insight into:

Governance structures for ESD implementation;

Intergovernmental co-ordination mechanisms;

Procurement integrity safeguards; and

Anti-corruption measures.

The Eastern Cape’s biggest development failures have historically arisen not from inadequate vision, but from weak administrative capability, project delays, irregular expenditure and fractured co-ordination across spheres of government. Unfortunately, the premier’s does not address these systemic risks.

Mabuyane does not clarify whether municipalities along the ESD corridor possess the technical capacity to process Environmental Impact Assessments, manage land-use changes, handle investor applications and maintain new infrastructure.

Or how municipal financial distress (common in OR Tambo, King Sabata Dalingyebo and Alfred Nzo) will be resolved so development is not built on unstable institutions.

Or how skilled personnel will be attracted to remote areas.

Without a credible institutional-capability strategy, the vision risks collapsing under the weight of its own ambitions.

While “community ownership and benefit-sharing” is referenced, the premier does not specify what models of ownership are envisaged (trusts? co-operatives? equity schemes? community land leases?).

How rural residents, many are on communal land, will be protected from elite capture, land speculation and displacement.

Or how traditional authorities will be engaged and how transparency will be enforced in development agreements.

The Wild Coast has a troubled history of contested development, from mining conflicts to tourism dispossession.

Any modern initiative must be explicit about governance safeguards, rights literacy and inclusive participation.

Mabuyane celebrates the Wild Coast’s beauty and tourism assets but avoids the harder issues:

Severe road degradation to major tourism nodes;

Crime and visitor safety concerns;

Lack of integrated public transport;

Inconsistent water and electricity supply in many coastal villages; and

Environmental management failures in some municipal coastal zones.

Without addressing these systemic weaknesses, tourism investments cannot thrive.

The province has excellent wind and solar potential, but grid capacity in the region is already constrained.

Eskom approvals remain in a bottleneck. New renewable projects require costly grid strengthening.

Yet the premier is silent about these major challenges that are at the heart of the success of the vision for ESD.

He gestures to project potential but not to the structural energy-transmission issues that could prevent these investments from materialising.

The vision would be more credible if accompanied by specific targets (jobs, investment volumes, industrial outputs), timelines for project phases, responsible lead agencies, transparent monitoring frameworks.

Vision without measurable commitments risks being perceived as political aspiration rather than actionable development strategy.

There have been several stillborn visions presented in large-scale, often capital-intensive projects within the province.

We all know the Eastern Cape’s most urgent economic challenge is revitalising:

Township economies;

Rural micro-enterprises;

Informal trading ecosystems;

Agro-village supply chains; and

SMME access to finance.

If we have learnt anything about Eastern Cape development plans is that they need, from the beginning, regional project management units, technical task teams, intergovernmental compacts, anti-corruption enforcement modalities and community oversight structures.

These elements are essential for translating grand strategy into tangible deliveries.

The Eastern Cape public is fatigued by 20 years of repeated “catalytic project” rhetoric.

Large nodes and logistics infrastructure, while important, do not automatically translate into livelihoods for the public unless complemented by local enterprise development strategies.

The premier must also ensure livelihoods — not just infrastructure.

Development along the Eastern Seaboard must be measured in household income improvements, youth employment outcomes, SMME participation and reduction of food insecurity.

These human-centred metrics are missing in the premier’s address.

The address is visionary and broadly aligned with contemporary regional development thinking.

It correctly positions the Eastern Seaboard as a generational opportunity for rural transformation.

However, its major limitations are:

Insufficient attention to governance and institutional capacity;

Lack of specific implementation mechanisms;

Inadequate articulation of meaningful community benefit;

Absence of measurable benchmarks; and

Insufficient recognition of existing infrastructural and municipal challenges.

For the vision to materialise, the Eastern Cape must move beyond infrastructure optimism toward systemic clean governance reform for efficiency, people-centred planning and rigorous implementation discipline.

Mphuthumi Ntabeni is a writer born in Komani.