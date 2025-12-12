Economic exclusion fertilises the soil in which gender-based violence grows

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A large group protested at Hobie Beach, joined the call to lie down for 10 minutes in silence in solidarity against gender-based violence.

Feziwe Ndwayana

On November 21, when hundreds of women lay motionless on the pavements in a national shutdown protest, they were not performing symbolism, they were embodying a brutal truth.

SA loses an estimated 15 women a day to gender-based violence.

The bodies on the ground represented those who never got up again.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa responded by declaring gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) a national disaster, many hailed it as a historic moment.

But for young women in areas such as Peddie in the Ngqushwa municipality in the Eastern Cape, the question is more fundamental: What does this declaration change in the lived realities of rural women who remain the faces of poverty, unemployment and inequality?

In rural areas, young women do not learn about violence from the news, they learn about it through daily survival.

My municipality is one example, that is specifically identified as one of the poorest in the district, with particularly high unemployment among women, households led by women and many young women dependent on social grants.

For most girls in Mqwashini or KwaNdlambe, for instance, economic independence is not an aspiration, it is a distant fantasy.

The reality is that socioeconomic exclusion fertilises the soil in which gender-based violence and femicide grows.

When there is no economic opportunity, when women are unemployed, dependent on grants and marginalised, the conditions that foster gender-based violence intensify.

Without a stable income, women become dependent.

Without safe transport, girls walk long distances to school.

Without access to justice, reporting violence becomes a risk.

Without investment in rural communities, our pain becomes invisible.

In this period, many have argued that gender-based violence and femicide is another crime problem in SA.

However, I disagree — framing GBVF exclusively as a crime problem is dangerously incomplete.

Indeed, our communities have become increasingly violent. However, the conditions that enable violence are structural.

When we talk about GBVF without talking about class, landlessness, unemployment, poverty, inequality and patriarchal household dynamics, we are fighting symptoms, not causes.

As a young woman whose activism has long been shaped by Marxist analysis, I understand violence not as an aberration but as a product of intersecting oppressions.

The neoliberal logic to development, patriarchal norms and rural marginalisation work together to deny women full humanity.

That is why Simone de Beauvoir’s famous assertion which posits that “woman” is not a biological destiny but a social and cultural construct, “One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman,” resonates so deeply with me.

In Ngqushwa, becoming a “woman” often means becoming vulnerable to forms of domination justified by culture, strengthened by poverty and protected by silence.

When GBVF was classified as a national disaster, the state did not invoke emergency powers.

Instead, it reinforced existing structures: interministerial committees, Thuthuzela centres, the 90-day GBVF plan.

These interventions matter but they do not confront the deeper structural disasters rural women live with, the daily disasters that are not declared, yet define our lives.

Declaring GBVF a disaster without fundamentally redistributing resources risks giving the illusion of movement while women remain trapped.

A declaration cannot enrol a girl in school. A declaration cannot create jobs.

A declaration cannot shift the patriarchal entitlement that allows men to harm women in the first place.

This year’s 16 Days of Activism theme “Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls working together to end GBVF” is anchored in the Positive Masculinity Dialogue at the G20.

I, for one, welcome this direction. In rural areas like mine, interventions that exclude men tend to fail.

We need men as part of the collective struggle to end violence, but participation must not be symbolic.

Positive masculinity must challenge the norms that reward domination, silence vulnerability and normalise male privilege.

It must address the frustrations born from unemployment and social displacement, which often turn inward and violent.

It must reshape how boys in villages like Mqwashini learn to relate to girls, not as possessions, but as equals.

But I also worry about the danger of rhetoric without transformation.

In reality, “positive masculinity” means nothing if a girl in KwaTuku still cannot walk safely after dark.

It means nothing if young women still shoulder unpaid care work that the economy refuses to recognise.

It means nothing if perpetrators are known to communities but protected through silence, fear or dependence.

True letsema requires structural shifts — in schools, in families, in economic policy and in how rural communities are funded.

To end GBVF in places like Ngqushwa, we must broaden our imagination beyond policing.

Ending GBVF must mean economic justice, so women can leave violent relationships without facing starvation.

It must also mean community accountability, where violence is confronted early, not hidden; patriarchal dismantling, not cultural excuses; psychosocial support, accessible within villages, not 60km away.

It must mean intergenerational education, where boys and men learn that power does not require domination.

Ending GBVF must mean that a young girl in KwaNdlambe grows up believing her life has value, not because the law says so, but because her community proves so.

The 16 Days campaign is a time for us to reflect.

But reflection without transformation becomes performance.

If letsema is to mean anything, it must be a collective project of liberation not managed by bureaucratic committees, but built in homes, streets, schools, taverns, churches and workplaces.

To end GBVF, SA must treat rural women not as peripheral beneficiaries of development, but as central actors in shaping a nation free of violence.

We cannot end GBVF without ending poverty. We cannot end poverty without gender justice.

And we cannot achieve gender justice while patriarchy remains intact.

Feziwe Ndwayana is a gender activist, these views are her own.