Glaring lack of BCM support for our boxers abroad

East London boxing will be in the world spotlight this weekend when two of its fighters blaze the trail in world title bouts in major events in the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

Long considered the boxing hotbed in Africa, East London fighters have continued to punch above their weight despite lack of resources and support.

While some have fallen short, some have shone bright in foreign countries as Duncan Village’s Phumelela Cafu did in Japan when he upset local hero Kosei Tanaka to capture the WBO junior-bantamweight title in October 2024.

The win came just days before Mdantsane’s Thulani Mbenge also achieved honours by regaining the IBO welterweight belt after beating Michael McKinson in his own England backyard.

This weekend, Mbenge will be one of the pair proving his mettle when he defends the title against Russian Vadim Musaev in Dubai.

Mbenge’s Friday fight will form part of the 12-bout tournament at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium headlined by the WBA regular world heavyweight clash between Russian Murat Gassiev and Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria.

It does not come bigger than that for SA boxing which, besides Mbenge, is represented by at least four amateur boxers vying for lucrative prize money.

A few hours later in Mexico City, Sada-born Mdantsane-bred Landile Ngxeke will embark on a monumental task to try to bring the IBF bantamweight belt back home since Duncan Village legend Mbulelo Botile surrendered it 28 years ago.

Ngxeke will face Mexican Jose Salas Reyes under the tutelage of new handlers Colin Nathan and Bernie Pailman.

While he will be fighting abroad for the first time, Ngxeke sounded confident of fulfilling his childhood dream of winning a world title.

The mission by the two boxers underscores the embedded boxing talent in the region.

But as has been the norm with their predecessors, Ngxeke and Mbenge left without any well-wishes from the Buffalo City municipality even though they will put its name on the world map.

Previously, boxers representing the municipality on the world stage were assisted with allowances and sporting gear bearing BCM logos to help promote it abroad.

Duncan Village’s Azinga Fuzile’s team was given tracksuits and a spending allowance with posters to display in the US when he fought there for an IBF junior-lightweight title against Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa in 2021.

With the municipality faced with crumbling infrastructure, one would have anticipated it to grab any opportunity to boost its tourism image by using these kinds of events.

Instead, when the two boxers return with fame, expect municipal and government officials to thrust themselves in the spotlight at the airport with endless promises.

