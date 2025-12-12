Mabuyane’s leadership takes Eastern Cape to new heights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The writer says Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is overseeing a number of important projects that will help boost the province’s economy.

The Eastern Cape, long defined by structural underdevelopment and historic marginalisation, has entered a period of renewed momentum, driven by focused and assertive provincial leadership.

At the centre of this shift is premier Oscar Mabuyane, whose governance style has emphasised measurable impact, strategic partnerships and long-term economic planning.

His administration has repositioned the province through the steady, disciplined pursuit of catalytic projects capable of attracting large-scale investment.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party in China, always emphasises that to grow the economy you must invest wisely in road infrastructure and the interconnectedness of cities to rural areas.

In recent years the province has emerged as a deliberate target for direct foreign investment, with Mabuyane leading multiple international engagements aimed at securing commitments in automotive manufacturing, agri-business, renewable energy, logistics and modern technologies.

This strategy is bearing fruit.

Major investors, particularly from China, the Middle East and Asia, have expressed interest in diversifying into the province’s high-potential sectors.

Partnerships with multinational manufacturers are reinforcing the Eastern Cape’s global footprint, while new agri-processing and logistics investments support rural development and increase export capacity.

The automotive industry remains the heart of the provincial economy, accounting for thousands of jobs.

Mabuyane has played a decisive role in maintaining investor confidence and securing reinvestment commitments from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Crucially, he has worked to safeguard Mercedes-Benz SA, Buffalo City’s largest private employer and a pillar of the provincial economy.

Through intensive engagements, infrastructure assurances and policy co-ordination with national departments, the province has ensured that MBSA remains anchored in East London, despite global pressures that have led many OEMs to relocate production footprints elsewhere.

This intervention has preserved thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Beyond MBSA, the province continues attracting new component manufacturers and mobility technologies that will support SA’s transition to electric and next-generation vehicles.

This sustained support ensures that the Eastern Cape remains the country’s automotive capital.

Agriculture and livestock exports have also benefited from targeted provincial support.

Through certification improvements, veterinary strengthening and expanded logistics capacity, the Eastern Cape has regained momentum in exporting beef, wool, citrus, macadamia nuts, vegetables and other high-value products.

Trade engagements have opened new export markets in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

These advances not only support commercial farmers but stimulate rural economies, co-operatives and smallholder producers who form the backbone of the agricultural landscape.

One of the most visible signs of progress has been the rapid expansion of infrastructure across the province.

Roads that were once impassable are being upgraded into strategic transport routes, aligning with the widely cited investment principle — if you want growth, build roads.

This infrastructure overhaul has extended to major freight corridors linking ports, industrial zones and rural production centres.

Through assertive engagement with Sanral, Transnet and other national institutions, the premier has ensured that the Eastern Cape now receives significant national investment.

Multibillion-rand upgrades to highways (N2 gateway), bridges (Mthentu and Msikaba) and logistics networks demonstrate a province being repositioned for real, measurable growth.

The premier’s development agenda includes the transformation of East London, Gqeberha and the Port of Ngqura into globally competitive maritime and logistics hubs, with a world-class tourism attraction centre.

Investments in container capacity, rail-port connectivity and bulk export terminals aim to streamline trade efficiency and reduce bottlenecks for exporters.

Parallel to this, the province is advancing smart-city initiatives that integrate digital infrastructure, green technologies and modern urban systems.

These developments align with national and provincial spatial plans, positioning the Eastern Cape to compete with fast-growing regions across Africa.

Furthermore, recognising that water is fundamental to industrialisation and as the UN Sustainable Development Goals priority, Mabuyane has prioritised water-supply infrastructure across municipalities.

Projects include the rehabilitation of major reservoirs, upgrades of municipal water systems and new bulk-supply lines that support both household reliability and industrial expansion.

These interventions ensure that factories, agri-processing plants and new residential developments have access to sustainable water sources.

In an era of climate shocks, securing water infrastructure has become a critical enabler of investment.

Despite visible progress, certain sectors of the public continue to respond with reflexive negativity, particularly on social media.

As observed previously, even factual achievements are sometimes met with dismissive or politically charged commentary.

This phenomenon highlights the gap between perception and reality, a gap often fuelled by misinformation rather than objective assessment.

However, infrastructure cannot be debated. Jobs retained cannot be denied.

Investment commitments cannot be dismissed as political rhetoric.

The tangible outcomes speak louder than the noise of online criticism.

Years from now, historians and economists will examine this period as a turning point in the Eastern Cape’s development.

They will note the bridges built, the roads rehabilitated, the ports modernised and the industries protected and expanded.

They will acknowledge that under Mabuyane’s leadership, the Eastern Cape moved from the margins of national planning to the centre of SA’s growth agenda.

Above all, they will recognise that this progress was not accidental but the result of deliberate, focused leadership that prioritised implementation over applause.

The Eastern Cape today is a construction site kuqhuma uthuli, iPhondo lonke and the momentum under way will shape the province for generations.

History remembers substance and in the Eastern Cape, substance is precisely what is being delivered.

Solomzi Tshona is a PhD candidate in development economics at Renmin University of China. He holds an MBA from the Durban University of Technology and a masters in Maritime Management.