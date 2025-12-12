Metro’s pattern of avoiding public oversight hits service delivery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The constitution of SA ushered in a new approach to democracy, based on an open and transparent form of government.

This was fleshed out in Chapter 4 — Community Participation — of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act (MSA), with a focus on community participation.

Community participation includes communication of information, admission to meetings of the council and its committees, the availability of documents and an official website.

Despite these principles, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCMM) operates on a principle of wilful self-exclusion, consistently demonstrating a profound lack of respect for the democratic principles of transparency, accountability and public participation.

The most immediate and glaring example of BCM’s aversion to accountability are the steps taken to deny the public access to core democratic processes and records.

Firstly, the municipality’s website offers no information on council agendas, minutes, or any resolutions of council taken by elected public representatives.

This deliberate withholding of official records directly contravenes the MSA Section 21A and 21B, which mandates the publication of key municipal documents, effectively creating an information black hole that shields political decisions from public scrutiny. Interestingly the current Council Agenda for the December 2025 meeting appears on the website but only after consistent reminders from the Democratic Alliance, but all other Council Agendas are missing.

Secondly, BCM has repeatedly refused to live-stream council meetings, arguing that it is not required in terms of the MSA.

The MSA is unequivocal. Section 20 mandates that “meetings of a municipal council and those of its committees are open to the public, including the media ...”

It continues that it needs to be ensured that there are adequate seating arrangements for the public.

With meetings now also being held on a virtual platform, it is critical that proceedings be streamed, to address the principle of “adequate seating” to the public as there aren’t always physical meetings to be observed.

Despite a formal request from opposition councillors to implement live-streaming to meet legislative and transparency standards, the speaker of council rejected the request.

The refusal was grounded in procedural arguments and the claim that live-streaming is not a statutory requirement.

The public is instead provided with a one- or two-line commentary on the BCM Facebook page.

Using arguments that live-streaming is not mentioned in the legislation ignores that the law sets out principles and not methods.

It equally ignores that virtual meetings are also not part of the legislation.

However, this narrow legalism sidesteps the core constitutional right of the public to observe their government in action.

This is set out in Section 152(1)(e) read in conjunction with Section 160(7) which guarantees the public’s right to:

Observe voting;

Attend in real-time; and

Witness deliberation,

Interestingly, now the speaker has asked that this matter be tabled in council for a decision.

It is important to note that no council decision supersedes constitution provisions.

This is quite alarming because during the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) oversight process to the annual report, public hearings were live-streamed on the municipal Facebook page and broadcast on local radio, and recently ordinary Mpac meetings have been live-streamed.

This pattern of avoiding public oversight is most damaging when it comes to the public purse.

BCM has a damning legal history of ignoring the public’s voice, which recently culminated in a Bhisho high court judgment that reviewed and set aside a basic electricity service charge after finding the municipality had failed to conduct “lawful and meaningful public participation”.

The Constitutional Court has pronounced clearly on what public participation entails. The processes followed by BCM do not comply with the principles set out by the court.

Yet, the municipality appears to have learnt nothing from this judgement.

The process for the draft 2026/2027 electricity tariffs is repeating the same unlawful approach.

The public participation window was compressed, leaving residents less than two weeks for thorough scrutiny of the document.

This is compounded by the fact the public notice was reduced to a mere notification on Facebook and a notification on the municipal website.

What then happens to some residents in Tsholomnqa, eLitha, Ndevana and Mdantsane who have no access to the internet and do not understand the document?

But most important, it denies the community the right to participate and have their voices heard.

Thirdly, is the culture of non-accountability. It is reported, and known, that the minister of finance reportedly sent a letter threatening to withhold conditional grants to BCM in July 2025 due to persistent financial and governance failures.

At the crux of this is the ballooning amount of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in BCM due to the municipality’s overall failure to address severe financial mismanagement and corruption.

The executive mayor’s refusal to table this crucial letter in council and in the Mpac is problematic.

This obstruction of oversight threatens to create a negative effect for service delivery by preventing the council from implementing corrective measures.

This financial haemorrhage is compounded by the mayor’s failure to ensure comprehensive oversight of the Buffalo City Metro Development Agency (BCMDA).

Crucially, reports detailing BCMDA’s performance and financial failures are routinely suppressed and fail to reach the full council or Mpac, preventing effective legislative oversight.

The common thread linking the failure to publish council documents, refusal to live-stream, the inadequate tariff participation, and the suppression of the minister of finance’s letter, is a consistent avoidance of accountability, transparency and good governance.

The people of Buffalo City deserve a municipality that is open, responsive and accountable, not one that is perpetually litigating its constitutional failures and concealing its looming financial disasters.

One that prioritises service delivery and establishing an ethical, accountable foundation based on transparent governance and empowering public participation.

Anathi Majeke, chief whip of the official opposition in BCM and LLM candidate