Battle of bakkies in a time of apocalypse

Someone in Buffalo City Metro regularly loads their bakkie with rubble, and drives down Potters Pass with the historic Grand Prix Circuit laid out below against the spectacular backdrop of the ocean.

They hit the circuit’s famous straight and, travelling in the opposite direction, rumble off Beacon Pass down a delightfully windy route through coastal glades and over a stream.

The tiny tar road opens up against a vista of surf, rock and a rumple of green carpeted humps. It is a magical marine place.

Our driver takes a sharp left along a bumpy dirt track towards the grassy hillocks and comes to a halt before a stretch of angled rock where surfers once planed along the swells, dolphins jumping.

In this precious piece of peri-urban coastal wilderness, accessible to all who seek tranquility, our disconnected, ghoulish miscreant, or their employee, stops, reverses and promptly heaves their entire load of bricks, cement, ceiling board, computer boxes, paint, plastic, books — the entire detritus of valueless human life — into the ecosystem.

This violation happens again and again. The Dispatch has been monitoring the soulless besmirching of this stretch of coastline stretching from West Bank to Hickmans River for 13 years.

The dumping has carried on seemingly without restraint because a protest cleanup organised recently by DA BCM constituent leader Sue Bentley and environment public interest group, Green Ripple, discovered 2km of rubbish. On the beach, on the hillocks, in the water, everywhere.

It is the apocalypse.

And we know how clean it was in 1975 because this writer surfed and snoozed there, was buzzed by sharks, saw a dolphin calf only 80cm long leap over surfer Steve Culbert’s arm as he paddled out.

This is not sentimental, reactionary pastiche. Our country gave up a racist apartheid war — it was finally won by a majority of non-violent democrats — and together we ushered in an incredible constitution. This led to a globally applauded progressive bouquet of environmental law.

Our National Environmental Management Act (Nema), which blossomed from 1998, is a seed-embedded parchment pointing humanity away from mindless, destructive, self-interest and elitist profiteering, towards a more thoughtful self-preservation.

It recognises that without our natural habitat, humanity along with all life, withers and dies.

Yet here is this spattered stretch of coast, a synecdoche of a metro where hundreds of thousands live in dreadful socioeconomic conditions.

The fear is that profit and power trumps all rationality, that democracy hijacked is basically a crass elite swop.

Border Motorsport Club chair Andrew Karshagen has appealed to people “with a crew” to simply arrive and start a public clean up.

Without accountable governance, without any sign of enforcement of environmental law and order, the vacuum will have to be filled, again, by the will of the people removing the filth one bakkie at a time.