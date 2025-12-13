EPWP exemptions in National Minimum Wage Act should be discontinued

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers staged an overnight sit-in opposite the Durban City Hall to protest the alleged recruitment of new staff while their services have been suspended by the eThekwini municipality.

We recently made an evidence-based submission to National Minimum Wage Commission chair Prof Imraan Valodia as part of the legislative call for public input on the annual review of the national minimum wage in South Africa.

Our point of departure is that Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) exemptions in the National Minimum Wage Act should be discontinued.

The national minimum wage is currently R28.79 p/h and R15.83 p/h in respect of EPWP work.

Other sectors which benefit from the wage exemptions include farm workers, domestic workers and learnerships.

In effect, provincial departments and municipalities implementing the EPWP are not compelled to adhere to schedule 1, item 1 of the National Minimum Wage Act of 2018.

The act represents a correct policy posture towards addressing wage differentials in SA’s labour market.

Let us make it clear that EPWP remains a strategic flagship government initiative established to create employment and reduce poverty.

The programme has evolved from phase 1 to EPWP phase 5, commendably achieving — and at times exceeding — planned work opportunity targets.

However, this excellent display in achieving work opportunities has been characterised by strong calls from workers and communities on the need to review EPWP wages.

Reports from municipalities such as eThekwini have been shared where striking EPWP workers characterised their pay as “slave wages”.

The protest in Johannesburg by about 40 unions, feminist groups and other civil society organisations against the low national minimum wage is a clear statement of public discontent about how wages for vulnerable groups are structured.

A radical intervention to review EPWP wages is indeed needed if policymakers are genuine about addressing SA’s unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Notable negative contributors to household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) on GDP remain essentials such as water, electricity and gas in Q2, according to Stats SA.

This is an explicit indication that EPWP wages in their current form are not helping those in the programme to cope with their daily needs.

The rising cost of living in SA, as demonstrated by GDP figures, is an indictment on the rationale of formulating EPWP wages across the country.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 3.5% in July, with month-to-month increases of 0.9%, was due to food and other non-alcoholic beverages.

This further illustrates the escalating demands caused by the high cost of living on the people who dominate the public employment space.

The wage review process by the commission and the final recommendations to the minister of employment and labour ought to seriously consider these statistical facts.

For this process to succeed, a multisectoral approach is needed comprising sector departments, municipalities, business and civil society organisations to initiate a national conversation on the decent work agenda and repurposing of public employment programmes.

This would be an important value-for-money exercise, especially looking at Eastern Cape municipalities, which received about R70m as part of the EPWP integrated grant disbursement for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The review call is not a posture seeking to absolve EPWP workers of responsibility for their seemingly poor work ethic — that remains a line function matter and consequence management needs to be implemented where necessary.

The annual review with its CPI-linked adjustments remains low and insufficient for EPWP workers due to the programme’s exemption on schedule 1, item 1 on the prescribed national minimum wage rate.

The amount which the commission will recommend to the employment and labour minister should therefore be applicable to EPWP workers in terms of the act, with no exemptions.

Policy prescripts governing the EPWP, such as the Code of Good Practice for Special Public Works Programmes, Ministerial Determination, the National Minimum Wage Act and the Learnership Determination for Unemployed Learners, should remain enforceable.

The variations on EPWP work, as envisaged in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, 1997, should also remain in effect.

However, stringent controls and compliance monitoring with adherence to relevant legislative frameworks by all public bodies implementing the EPWP must be strengthened.

Rev Sonwabo Sobetu, PhD candidate at UNICAF University, Zambia campus, and director of an East London youth-based NGO.