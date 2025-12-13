From ‘amagintsa’ to politicians and business moguls

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mlulami Mike Ntutela

The reverberating sound of “crime does not pay” no longer seems to ring true to those who are inclined to shortcuts and the so-called soft and easy life.

In an attempt to understand the effects of amagintsa (fraudsters) transiting into “comradeship” en masse and subsequently achieving businesspeople status, we sought to answer the following question; ayaphi amagintsa emva ko1994? (where did all fraudsters go after 1994?)

One friend referred to the evolution of amagintsa into politicians and business leaders.

That guaranteed their calculated footwork into convenient government or business environments, exploiting social relations, shortcuts and political contacts.

I was the dumbest in that forum, as I had not even thought such a question would arise.

It was only after comrades noticed my cluelessness that one of them said “amagintsa onke aya kurhulumente” (all fraudsters went to government).

It dawned on me that amagintsa, as we saw and knew them on the streets, were a manipulative crop of people — clean, smart, soft-talking, meticulous, extraordinarily kind yet extremely violent, unrepentantly heartless and cruel.

As adolescent males, we also had ideas and dreams of being powerful, feared, rich, and attractive to girls — like them!

What we knew about them was they were fond of flaunting their opulent lifestyles, showing off their soft lives and dangling nice things in front of our beautiful girls’ eyes, while we were young and poor.

In short, we hated them, but we could not dare show it.

Referring to some individuals we see today as “businessmen” is sickening.

How can conning people, blackmailing and bankrolling greedy politicians, hijacking cars, peddling drugs, abducting and killing people and laundering blood money be aspects of conventional business operations?

This while we also have unethical political leaders who find it normal to obtain educational qualifications through fraudulent means.

Some are alleged to be working in cahoots with criminal elements who force people to fork out “protection fees” and unleash hitmen (iinkabi) to remove anyone who seems to be an obstacle between their elasticised greed.

For young people, imagining being amagintsa, iinkabi, or politicians in government seems more attractive than spending 13 to 17 years in a less rewarding schooling environment.

These shortcuts to a so-called soft life — of crime, graft and corruption — result in the high number of school dropouts, increasing levels of alcohol and drug abuse, vulnerability to prostitution and human trafficking.

Education no longer matters yet corrupt politicians and their criminal associates ironically keep telling our children to use education to improve their lives.

These are mixed messages from corrupt politicians and their criminal associates who are supposed to be role models for young people.

The same corrupt politicians and their criminal associates do not hold back from talking to our children about ethical entrepreneurship (doing business in good ways) when visiting their former schools, churches and addressing workshops or conferences, yet they are into business in wrongful ways — contradictory lessons for our children!

Mlulami Mike Ntutela writes in his personal capacity