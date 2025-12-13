Grassroots and community engagement key in fight against crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As we find ourselves in November, a month dedicated to safety awareness, “Musa Ukuthula Kusonakala”, a profound theme by the Eastern Cape department of community safety emerges as a fitting reminder of the power of community in ensuring safety and order.

It’s a theme that resonates deeply with the experiences of communities across the province and beyond.

It calls for unity, vigilance and proactive measures against the growing threat of crime and social decay.

This forward-thinking strategy emphasises active engagement before issues escalate into more significant problems, a crucial shift from reactive to proactive community safety policies.

While peace is often valued as a means to harmonious co-existence, the tension between maintaining tranquillity and taking decisive action needs to be carefully navigated.

A primary strength of this initiative lies in community involvement.

Encouraging community members to participate in identifying potential threats and cultivating peace fosters a sense of ownership and accountability.

This not only builds trust between the community and law enforcement but also empowers citizens to be active participants in safeguarding their environments.

In the olden days, rural areas exemplified a strong sense of unity. Community members worked collaboratively to uphold peace and law.

Back then, traditional customs and leadership played critical roles in enforcing order and guiding daily life.

Elders, as custodians of wisdom and cultural heritage, were instrumental in maintaining societal norms that discouraged crime and dishonesty.

Traditional leaders, instilled with cultural authority and respect, were seen not only as custodians of tradition but also as key figures in dispute resolution and crime prevention.

The involvement of everyone, from elders to youth, fostered an environment where crime had little room to thrive.

The community acted as an extended family. Children were raised not just by their parents but by the collective influence of neighbours and elders, reinforcing shared values and expectations.

The presence of strong traditional leadership ensured that disputes were settled within a culturally accepted framework, reducing the need for external law enforcement interventions.

This system of governance and social cohesion meant there was a shared responsibility for each other’s welfare as crime was not just seen as an affront to an individual but as a breach against the entire community.

However, the current landscape tells a different story.

The weakening of these traditional structures, aggravated by modern socioeconomic challenges, has left a void in some rural areas.

With the rise of individualism and the impact of modernity, traditional mechanisms have been strained.

Moreover, a growing number of young people are succumbing to the dangers of substance abuse, leading to increased crime rates even in once-peaceful villages.

This dangerous trend undermines the social fabric and threatens the legacy of unity and mutual responsibility, leaving communities that were once safe havens vulnerable and fearful.

It is imperative to critically engage traditional leadership at the centre of this theme.

Traditional leaders possess the cultural legitimacy and insights necessary to inspire change and reinforce communal bonds.

They need to actively participate in the fight against crime and substance abuse so as to galvanise community efforts and ensure that traditional values are preserved.

It is critical to integrate the traditional systems with modern governance structures to ensure a holistic approach to community safety.

Collaboration between traditional leaders, local government officials and law enforcement agencies can lead to the creation of more comprehensive safety nets that deter crime and support rehabilitation and reintegration of those at risk.

With the Eastern Cape being a province which was historically marked by both its resistance to colonial and apartheid regimes and its deep-seated social inequalities, the call to action embodied in this theme is very relevant.

Persisting issues such as crime, poverty and infrastructural neglect, particularly in rural areas, necessitate urgent attention.

These are challenging to address when communities prioritise silence and peace over action.

The theme compels us to rethink the notion of peace itself. Undoubtedly, peace is a cornerstone of social stability, but when interpreted as passivity, it becomes detrimental.

The theme’s primary strategy involves fostering a proactive community mindset, encouraging citizens to report crimes and other societal disorders rather than turning a blind eye.

This approach acknowledges the often observed culture of silence, where distrust in law enforcement agencies hampers the community’s willingness to engage.

By confronting this silence, the campaign seeks to dismantle the barriers that perpetuate crime and unsafe environments, suggesting that silence only emboldens wrongdoers.

Having experienced the influence of the “Musa Ukuthula Kusonakala” initiative first hand while deployed at the Seymour constituency office, I saw its impact during a safety awareness programme which was graced by MEC Xolile Nqatha.

The proactive approach of going door-to-door by police on the day of the programme exemplified the kind of grassroots engagement needed in the fight against crime.

The discovery and confiscation of drugs and illegal weapons, along with the subsequent arrests, highlighted the effectiveness of direct community interaction and vigilant policing.

This example underscores the necessity of sustained, cohesive efforts involving all community stakeholders.

The success of “Musa Ukuthula Kusonakala” hinges on the fact that the relationship between communities and law enforcement has to be strengthened.

Historical tensions and mistrust toward police authorities cannot be ignored, however.

Without addressing these underlying issues, calls for community involvement may fall on deaf ears.

Thus, improving transparency, implementing community policing strategies and ensuring accountability within the police force are critical steps.

Traditional leadership needs to reclaim its critical role in steering the community towards safety and unity.

Their involvement should no longer be ceremonial or symbolic, but practical and strategic.

They need to engage in initiatives aimed at crime prevention, collaborate with law enforcement, and work closely with educational institutions to create awareness and preventive measures against drug abuse.

They should also facilitate platforms for dialogue and reconciliation, allowing community members to voice concerns and collectively devise solutions.

Also, the Eastern Cape department of community safety needs to ensure that this campaign is not just a rhetorical expression but is translated into tangible actions.

November, designated as a safety month presents a strategic opportunity for deepening such initiatives and reigniting the traditional pillars of peace and security.

Strategic partnerships between traditional leaders, local government and law enforcement can cultivate programmes that educate and empower young people, steering them away from crime and substance abuse.

Ultimately, “Musa Ukuthula Kusonakala” is not just a rallying cry but a challenge to confront complacency and redefine what it means to nurture peace.

It urges the Eastern Cape’s people and authorities to acknowledge that the fabric of a thriving society is woven through active participation, courage and a commitment to justice.

In doing so, the Eastern Cape can set a precedent for other provinces grappling with similar dilemmas, showing that true peace is achieved not by silence, but by voices raised in unity and purpose.

In applauding the “Musa Ukuthula Kusonakala” initiative by the department it is crucial to encourage every community member to become an active participant in the fight against crime.

Collective vigilance and responsibility are key in reclaiming the safety and tranquillity that once defined rural life.

Let this be a call to action — for communities to stand firm, for leaders to lead with integrity, and for every individual to contribute to a safer, more unified society.

Zinzi Rabe, former EC ANC PEC member and former MPL.