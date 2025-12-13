How quality education can be delivered to every child in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Imagine the classroom. Not a room bathed in sunlight with neat desks and a clean blackboard, but a structure defined by its failures.

The cold wind whistles through a jagged hole in a corrugated iron wall, carrying the dusty, pungent smell of the adjacent, dangerously full pit latrine.

There is no running water for the thirsty, no electricity for the teacher, and the floor is a cracked expanse of cement.

This is not a fictional setting from a dystopian novel; this is the daily, grinding reality of education for hundreds of thousands of children across rural schools in the Eastern Cape.

A classroom at Ndukumbana Primary school (SUPPLIED)

The University of Fort Hare’s final report, “Realising the Right to Quality Basic Education in the Eastern Cape Through Infrastructure Norms and Standards” (2023–2025), is dedicated to the “resilient and brilliant learners” whose “unwavering spirit” continues to inspire.

While that resilience is undeniable, it is a virtue born of necessity, not a cause for celebration.

A child’s spirit should never be required to compensate for the profound, systemic and ongoing failure of the South African state to deliver on its foundational promises.

This report serves not merely as academic analysis but as a damning judicial indictment of successive government failures to uphold the constitutional right to basic education and dignity.

The crisis in the Eastern Cape’s classrooms is not an unfortunate logistical challenge; it is a profound and unconscionable betrayal of the children’s right.

Section 29 of the constitution, which is an essential cornerstone of our democracy, guarantees everyone the right to basic education.

This right was given practical, measurable teeth by the Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for School Infrastructure (2013) published in terms of Section 5A of the South African Schools Act, 1996.

This powerful piece of legislation was meant to be the great equaliser, mandating the eradication of perilous mud structures, the provision of basic amenities like water, electricity and fences, and, most critically, the installation of safe, decent sanitation.

The legislative timeline was clear, unambiguous and legally binding:

Basic services were due by 2016;

The eradication of all mud, plank and non-brick structures by 2016; and

The final achievement of all standards by November 2020.

Yet, as this report meticulously documents, these deadlines are still to be met.

This failure to meet legally binding targets demonstrates an unacceptable, decades-long level of bureaucratic inertia and political indifference.

The material consequences of this failure are gruesome. Children are forced to learn in schools that would be condemned as uninhabitable in any developed economy.

They shiver in classrooms with shattered windows, battle chronic heat, and, most terrifyingly, they use pit latrines.

Following numerous, widely publicised child fatalities, these structures have been universally acknowledged as a clear and present threat to life.

When a child’s access to education is contingent upon exposure to risks to their physical safety, the state has not merely failed in its duty; it has forfeited its moral claim to govern that sector.

The school, which should be a sanctuary of learning, has become a site of inherent danger.

The link between poor infrastructure and poor learning outcomes is not a subject for academic debate; it is an absolute reality.

Education operates as a delicate ecosystem, and when the physical foundation collapses, the whole structure of learning falls with it.

Consider the immediate, physiological impact. A pupil who attends a school without running water or proper sanitation is highly vulnerable to communicable diseases, leading to chronic absenteeism and disruption of learning.

A child who is preoccupied by the fear of using a dilapidated, dangerous toilet cannot possibly focus on literacy or arithmetic.

Moreover, teachers, the frontline soldiers in this educational war, are demoralised when forced to operate without the fundamental tools of their trade — no electricity, no internet, no functioning photocopying facilities and no secure premises.

They are struggling daily against the impossible task of delivering a modern, demanding curriculum in a derelict, 19th-century setting.

Crucially, the infrastructural deficit serves to profoundly entrench and deepen inequality.

Leading education economists have long spoken of SA operating a “tale of two systems”: one well-resourced, largely urban and private; and another severely under-resourced, predominantly rural and public.

The norms and standards were meticulously designed to act as the primary constitutional mechanism for closing this gap, ensuring a legally protected baseline of equality for every child.

Their non-implementation means that while a child born in a rural Eastern Cape village is guaranteed the same constitutional right to education as a child in a wealthy metropolitan suburb, in reality, they are forced to start their intellectual journey miles behind the starting line, weighed down by the burden of substandard, unsafe conditions.

The absence of key facilities — a persistent theme highlighted by the research — has crippling long-term effects.

When a school lacks a library, the opportunity for independent research, critical thinking, the cultivation of a lifelong reading culture vanishes.

Without a functioning laboratory, science ceases to be an experiential, inspiring subject and becomes merely a set of dry, abstract concepts to be memorised from a tired textbook.

By denying these essential, enriching components, we are systematically stripping pupils of the foundational skills and technological readiness required for future economic activity, thereby cementing the cycle of intergenerational poverty that the report seeks to highlight.

We are not just failing to build schools; we are actively and deliberately destroying future potential and national human capital.

The root cause of this decades-long crisis is not a lack of legal instruments, nor is it strictly an absence of funds.

It is a deep-seated, endemic failure of execution, capacity and accountability.

Year after year, billions of rand have been allocated for infrastructure development within the province.

The chronic delays and glaring gaps point not to a funding problem, but to systemic weaknesses in project management, capacity constraints within provincial departments, and, most troublingly, the corrosive shadow of political mismanagement and corruption.

Infrastructure projects, due to their scale and complexity, are notoriously susceptible to rent-seeking behaviour and deliberate mismanagement.

Funds meant to transform a dangerous mud school into a safe, dignified learning environment are often siphoned off through inflated contracts, incomplete projects or substandard materials.

The sheer bureaucracy and the constant turnover in political leadership and senior management further complicate matters, resulting in a lack of institutional memory and the constant, costly revision of implementation plans.

The consequence for the children is a perpetual state of planning without delivery.

The promises are grand, the reports — like this one — are detailed, yet the lived reality for the child waiting for a proper classroom remains unchanged.

This situation transcends a mere appeal to the political conscience; it demands the full and uncompromising force of judicial oversight to ensure the norms and standards are enforced, not merely filed.

The government’s failure to adhere to this constitutional mandate must be treated precisely as what it is: a profound legal and constitutional transgression, a contempt of the highest law in the land.

The University of Fort Hare’s work provides a critical framework for intervention, moving beyond despair to actionable solutions.

Realising the right to quality basic education requires a radical, non-negotiable shift in approach.

Firstly, emergency political action must be declared.

The crisis of unsafe sanitation and mud structures should be designated a national disaster or emergency, thereby removing bureaucratic bottlenecks and allowing for fast-tracked, radically transparent project delivery overseen by an independent body, rather than the same departments that have failed for a decade.

This is no longer an administrative issue; it is a matter of life, death and national integrity.

Secondly, radical transparency and direct, citizen-led accountability must be instituted.

All infrastructure funding, procurement processes, timelines and contractor details must be made publicly available and easily accessible to school governing bodies (SGBs) and local community members.

This places the power of oversight and enforcement into the hands of those most affected by the failure — the local communities themselves.

As the report suggests, community dedication is the “cornerstone of progress”; it is time to formally and legally empower these communities to hold officials accountable for every single rand and every missed deadline.

Thirdly, the focus must shift decisively from minimal compliance to sustained quality.

Building a simple brick-and-mortar structure is the bare, survival minimum.

A quality education requires functional, safe and enriching infrastructure that includes properly resourced libraries, reliable technology centres and fully equipped laboratories.

Investment must focus not just on building new facilities, but on the crucial and often ignored task of radically improving the condition of existing structures to meet the full, modern spectrum of educational needs, including regular, budgeted maintenance.

The children of the Eastern Cape, justly described as resilient and brilliant, deserve a future built on opportunity, not on their ability to endure hardship.

Their constitutional right to a quality education is non-negotiable and immediate.

It is high time that the state, through urgent, transparent, and legally enforced action, honours its mandate.

The norms and standards are not optional guidelines; they are the blueprint for constitutional justice.

Until the last brick is laid, the last tap runs, the lights come on, and the last dangerous pit latrine is demolished, the promise of our democracy remains incomplete.

The betrayal of the classroom is the betrayal of the republic.

Dr Siyabulela Christopher Fobosi; Dr Adebola Olaborede; Serone Stal & Zukiswa Mkuzo, Faculty of Law, University of Fort Hare