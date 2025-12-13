LETTER | DA ‘exaggerating’ Makana irregular expenditure figures — Cogta

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The article “Troubled Makana blows R5bn in irregular expenditure amid water crisis” (DD Nov 4) refers.

The report stems from a motion tabled by DA MPL Jane Cowley during a plenary session in the Bhisho legislature recently.

We do concede that the Makana Local Municipality is confronted with governance challenges as reported by the auditor-general in the 2023/2024 audit report.

However, it is mathematically incorrect for the DA to say the municipality has blown R5bn in irregular expenditure over a five-year period.

The records of the AG and the provincial treasury do not concur with the DA claim. The DA is exaggerating the figures.

Makana is currently under a financial recovery plan (FRP) and is turning its financial situation for the better with the assistance of the Cogta national team deployed by deputy minister Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, provincial Cogta, the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency, department of water affairs and the AG’s Office.

The baseline of the irregular expenditure in the Makana municipality stretches back to the 2019/2020 financial year, which stood at R339m, and in the 2023/2024 period it was R318.4m, and in 2024/2025 it was R316m.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, irregular expenditure dropped by 7% compared with the previous years.

In 2023/2024, overall irregular expenditure dropped by 1% and the figures are going down significantly.

The provincial treasury, in collaboration with Cogta, is facilitating the unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure war room scheduled for January 26 2026 to assess the implementation of strategies to deal with these issues.

With regards to sewage and water reticulation problems, the reticulation is prone to blockages and spillages due to excessive foreign objects in the system.

The municipality has managed to procure the resources to eradicate the spillages.

Vandalism and theft of essential infrastructure exacerbate the already existing challenges.

The community of Makana must be the guardians of their own infrastructure.

Water leakages cost 22% of the total water supply within the municipality.

This adds up to the irregular expenditure I have alluded to above.

The Section 139(5) intervention team is hard at work.

As part of the financial recovery plan, the municipality has resolved to cap overtime pay, and the authority cannot exceed a certain threshold as stipulated by the National Treasury and the minister.

The financial difficulties facing Makana are real and serious — but they do not in themselves justify the extreme measure of dissolution, especially when the term of the council is left with 11 months.

The DA should not capitalise politically on the challenges of the municipality.

Pheello Oliphant, Cogta Eastern Cape media liaison officer