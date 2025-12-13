Letter | Whistle-blowers must be protected

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Outside the Ekurhuleni home of Marius van der Merwe, who was assassinated.

The South African Community of Faith-Based Fraternals & Federations (SACOFF) expresses its deepest shock, outrage, and sorrow at the assassination of Marius van der Merwe, known publicly as Witness D, gunned down outside his home shortly after bravely testifying before the Madlanga Commission.

Van der Merwe stood for truth in a climate of fear and intimidation. He sought to expose the alleged involvement of senior state and police role players in the torture and murder of a zama zama miner who was allegedly buried alive—an act of unspeakable cruelty. Before he could present these allegations publicly, his life was taken. His silence was forced through violence. His courage must not be forgotten.

Yesterday, SACOFF leadership was present at Marius’ home. We stood beside candles and flowers laid against the boundary wall of his house — quiet symbols of remembrance but also loud warnings to the nation. These flames must not die out. They must ignite within every South African a renewed commitment to protect the brave who speak up.

This kind of brutality sends a cold warning across the country — to every witness, every truth-teller, every South African who still believes that integrity is worth defending. It shows the panic of those who fear the light of accountability, and the terrifying measures they are willing to take to keep truth hidden beneath fear, silence, and blood. It is nothing less than an attack on justice itself — on constitutional order, on our democracy, and on the moral foundation that holds a nation together.

Whistle-blowers are not the enemy — they are the light. To kill them is to plunge the nation into darkness.

In recent weeks, testimony before the Madlanga Commission has revealed a disturbing reality — policing structures under strain, investigative work manipulated or obstructed, and criminal networks seemingly sheltered from consequence. Unless swift, decisive action is taken, those who dare to tell the truth may be silenced before their voices are ever heard by the people they seek to protect.

The commission charged with exposing corruption has suffered a grave failure — it could not protect its own witness. One life lost is one too many. If witnesses are silenced by fear and violence, South Africa cannot rebuild, reform, or restore public trust.

With Mr van der Merwe’ death, the number of whistle-blowers murdered in recent years rises to over twenty-four. These are not statistics—these are fathers, mothers, professionals, patriots.

These were people who believed that truth is worth defending: Mpho Mafole, Bouwer van Niekerk, Simnikiwe Mapini, Sarel May, Luzuko Ntlabezo, Tracy Brown, Andries Mgoqi, David Khanda, Babita Deokaran, Cloete Murray, Thomas Murray, Charl Kinnear, Ayob Mungalee, Zanele Nkosi, Loyiso Nkohla, Frans Mathipa, Valtyn Kekana, Ralph Kanyane, Moss Phakoe, Thokwe Elias Mfikoe, Armand Swart and Marius van der Merwe.

Let us never forget these heroes. SACOFF condemns this killing in the strongest possible terms. A nation cannot claim justice, democracy, or moral governance while those who speak the truth are hunted, silenced, and buried. If truth-tellers continue to die, corruption will continue to rule. We call for:

1. Urgent state protection for whistle-blowers and witnesses: Not symbolic protection—functional, armed, rapid, and guaranteed.

2. A national inquiry into the killings of all whistle-blowers;

No case must be allowed to fade into the archives of forgotten injustice.

3. The arrest and prosecution of every individual behind these assassinations; and

From triggermen to masterminds—no rank, title, or uniform must shield the guilty.

4. Legislative reform to secure whistle-blower integrity and anonymity.

The blood of those who stand for truth must not be in vain. SACOFF stands with all the families, their communities, and all who carry the weight of their bravery.

South Africa needs laws strong enough to protect the brave and expose the corrupt.

We will continue to push for justice, accountability, and systemic reform. We commit ourselves to ensure that the voices of justice — though silenced by bullets — will echo across South Africa until justice is done and the truth prevails.

- Pastor Bert Pretorius, SACOFF president