Letters: Mbalula must give solid plans, not repeat what we know

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC secretary-general Fikille Mbalula has been very busy lately confessing to the shortcomings of his political party.

At first glance, this is a good thing if for any other reason other than that confessions are good for the soul.

What we need from Mbalula, however, are not recitations of what we already know but concrete plans of what he plans to do to clean up the mess.

The downside of his confessions takes us backwards into the blame game characterised by defensive posturing, societal malaise and distancing from engaging in finding social solutions.

It is a time in our social history that is described as the period of: “Asindimi, Andazi ‚Andikhathali” (It’s not me, I don’t know, I don’t care). A period of extreme individualism and disengagement from society.

Mbalula’s focus on one party runs counter to the spirit of our recently launched national dialogue which, in contrast, seeks to bring diverse sectors of society together to solve urgent problems and renew trust.

In this respect, the national dialogue is an eloquent goal, challenging all of society irrespective of party affiliation to find solutions that work for all together.

It is a non-parliamentary government of national unity for the citizens.

We may find out as we unfold the national dialogue that some of our solutions are based on misconceptions leading to a wild goose chase.

One prominent misconception is that only one political party is responsible for corruption, when in fact the problem is incompetent personnel who lack the right skills to perform their duties.

Mbalula may need to assemble teams of specialised auditors and set them loose on all non-performing departments. Maybe the guys can’t read.

Bad things happen if you can’t read a tender — but is it corruption?

One requires jail time, while in-service training is needed for the other. - Wongaletu Vanda, via email