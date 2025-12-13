LETTERS | SA cannot afford to be black on ballot but white in economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA has again unmasked itself as a party allergic to transformation and trapped in the comfort of privilege.

Its latest stunt, rejecting Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) and parading billboards denouncing it, is an act of political desperation aimed at clawing back lost conservative support by inflaming prejudice and undermining SA’s hard-won project of economic justice.

This billboard campaign must be called out for what it is, a calculated attempt to defend privilege under the guise of principle.

The DA dresses up its opposition in the language of “nonracialism” and “efficiency,” yet beneath the rhetoric lies a refusal to confront the racialised structure of SA’s economy and the historical injustices that produced it.

BBBEE is not a favour, a handout, or a form of charity. It is a constitutional, moral and economic necessity born out of centuries of deliberate exclusion, dispossession and exploitation.

To reject BBBEE, as the DA does, is to reject this historical truth. It is to pretend that all South Africans began on the same footing in 1994, a dangerous distortion that erases the lived experience of millions who remain economically marginalised.

The DA’s approach is rooted in a shallow notion of “equality”, the idea that everyone should compete on the same playing field, as if the past no longer matters.

The progressive forces, on the other hand, embrace equity, the recognition that historical injustices require deliberate and corrective measures to level the field.

Contrary to the DA’s propaganda, BBBEE is not a drag on growth, it is an engine of it.

Inclusion deepens markets, drives innovation, and strengthens demand. When more South Africans participate as owners, entrepreneurs and consumers, the entire economy functions.

The DA’s opposition to “race-based policies” conveniently ignores the race-based foundation of the economy itself. They preach meritocracy but never account for who historically decided what “merit” meant.

For decades, black South Africans were deliberately denied quality education, land and access to capital, the very preconditions for merit.

The task before us is not to retreat from BBBEE but to expand and deepen it.

Transformation must reach into townships, rural economies and emerging industries such as renewable energy and the digital economy.

We must strengthen worker ownership, co-operative enterprises and community trusts, so the benefits of empowerment are broad-based.

SA cannot afford to be black on the ballot but white in the economy. True democracy demands both political and economic freedom.

BBBEE may not be perfect, but it is necessary.

— Mawethu Rune, chair of the portfolio committee on economic development, environmental affairs and tourism in the EC legislature, writing in his personal capacity.