Parliament must become the moral compass of South Africa

Parliament is not a political battlefield; it is the sacred house of the people — the living heartbeat of democracy.

When the constitution begins with the words “We, the people of South Africa …” it establishes beyond question that the ultimate authority belongs not to parties, nor politicians, but to the citizens themselves.

Parliament exists to give those citizens a collective voice — a voice that speaks for the common good, not for factional gain.

Yet, in recent times, one cannot help but notice how the noble idea of parliament as the people’s house is being eroded by divisive party politics.

What should be a chamber of reason and unity often becomes a stage for noise, insults and point-scoring.

In such moments, the people’s voice is silenced beneath the thunder of party rivalry.

Political parties are vital to democracy. They are the instruments through which citizens organise their ideas, values and hopes.

But when members of parliament take the oath of office, they are no longer merely representatives of a political movement — they become trustees of the nation’s conscience.

That oath signifies a transformation: a surrender of narrow allegiance to serve the whole republic under the supreme authority of the constitution.

Once inside the chamber, party colours should fade before the flag of the nation.

In both SA and the US, the world watches with concern as legislative institutions become paralysed by partisanship.

When parliamentarians forget their higher duty, oversight weakens and accountability dies quietly behind closed doors.

We see this in SA when committees such as Scopa expose misuse of public funds, or when the auditor-general reports waste and corruption, yet nothing meaningful follows.

Even when courts pronounce against the executive, enforcement often fades into political silence.

The result is a parliament that speaks loudly but acts timidly — a body that reports wrongdoing but rarely restores righteousness.

This, indeed, is the tragedy of division — when parliament fights itself, the people lose their voice.

Parliament does more than make laws, it sets the moral tone of the nation.

The behaviour of its members — their words, respect and integrity — becomes a mirror of the country’s soul.

When the chamber degenerates into hostility and spectacle, the nation internalises that behaviour.

But when members conduct themselves with humility, reason and dignity, the nation learns to debate with respect and unity.

Parliament must therefore rise as the moral compass of the republic, where disagreement refines thought but never destroys fellowship; where diversity of view serves the harmony of one purpose — the advancement of the people’s welfare.

True representation is not a matter of loyalty to a party line, but faithfulness to conscience and country.

This is the ethic of trusteeship — the understanding that elected representatives hold the people’s trust as stewards, not owners.

Throughout history, great democracies have been strengthened when leaders placed the national good above political gain.

The constitution of SA calls for such statesmanship — for leaders who see power not as privilege, but as responsibility; not as control, but as service.

It is this moral dimension — not the volume of debates or the number of laws passed — that defines a parliament’s greatness.

Renewing the spirit of parliament begins with renewing the hearts of its members. This requires:

The courage to vote by conscience when the nation’s welfare demands it;

Cross-party co-operation on matters that affect all South Africans, such as education, jobs, health care and justice;

Strengthened oversight institutions whose findings lead to real consequences, not polite reports; and

A national civic awakening, reminding citizens that power does not rest in parliament alone — it rests in them, the people, whose trust must never be betrayed.

National unity does not mean uniformity of thought.

It means many voices harmonising toward a single destiny — an SA equal, just and prospering together.

The constitution is not a party document, it is the people’s covenant with their future.

It summons every leader, every member of parliament, to uphold the moral and spiritual vision of a united and dignified nation.

Parliament must therefore rediscover its sacred duty: to rise above factional divides, to be a temple of truth and justice, and to serve as the conscience of the republic.

When parliament speaks with integrity and unity of purpose, the nation will once again hear the rhythm of its own heart beating through that house — the voice of the people, the voice of SA.

Kenneth Macibela uKrila is a social commentator who believes that nations are built on moral leadership, unity in diversity, and a deep respect for constitutional values.