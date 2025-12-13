POINT OF ORDER | Much still needs to be done in passing the generational torch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is 9.05am on a Tuesday, and I am listening online to the deliberations of the October 21 portfolio committee on home affairs.

The main item of interest to me is the consideration of the letter from the chief justice regarding the filling of the vacant commissioner positions at the Electoral Commission.

I follow the focus of concerns of MPs on the age of candidates, as they speak of the need to inject young blood into the commission and wonder whether there is sufficient investment in youth to justify the level of expectation that suitably qualified young citizens will avail themselves to serve as commissioners. Not enough.

While there have been numerous efforts to ensure gender and racial diversity in the past, decision-makers have never emphatically regarded the age of leaders of our democracy-supporting institutions, including candidates for the electoral commission, as a concern.

I noted the historic drama of the moment where some political parties fretted about the age of candidates.

They lamented that all candidates were above 50. As a 49-year-old, and the youngest on the list, that made me feel invisible.

At 72, judge Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo was the oldest candidate and MPs raised concerns about what they perceived as potential limitations.

The committee chair, Mosa Chabane, noted that the manner of the job might take a toll on Madondo’s health, but urged members to be objective in their recommendations.

Moleboheng Modise-Mpya (ANC) raised concern about the lack of younger candidates among those considered and emphasised the need to start developing a new generation of a “second layer” of younger professionals critical for ensuring continuity, energy and long-term sustainability in the country’s electoral management.

Modise-Mpya also warned that continually appointing older individuals risked losing momentum in leadership renewal.

This is clearly a problem for the individual: politicians expect this young generation to enter the leadership space in election management during a highly politically polarised era where society is investing very little in youth empowerment.

But it is also a problem for the rest of society: young suitably qualified individuals I know of in their 30s and 40s have been routinely overlooked by MPs.

Already they do not feel they get enough recognition from politicians even after their recommendation by the panel and are now less invested in the process in the future.

And at worst, resentful in light of intergenerational inequality and a substantially high number of indifferent MPs abstaining or voting against young candidates.

The politicians know it, as Lerato Mathopa (PA) and Lerato Mikateko Ngobeni (ActionSA) highlighted key principles that should guide the committee’s decision-making.

When politicians talk about ensuring a functional and stable institution, they tend to emphasise the logistics: emphasising “institutional memory” as a justification for reappointing existing commissioners, without acknowledging that institutional strength should reside in systems, not just individuals, as an institution must be capable of continuing effectively even if its leadership changes.

And yet, the issue is also our political culture — one that nudges the public ever closer to accepting the appointment of older individuals at the risk of losing momentum in leadership renewal as a necessity rather than a luxury.

This culture persists even under the government of national unity where the country is expected to do things better and differently.

While the MPs treaded gingerly on the panel report, the realities shaping the candidate profiles in this and other processes galloped ahead.

Back in April 2022, parliament overlooked Nalini Maharaj (then 47 years old) and Dr Sithembile Nombali Mbete (then 38), a female senior lecturer at the University of Pretoria and a director of programmes for Futurelect.

This delivers nonpartisan leadership development and training programmes to diverse groups of ethical and innovative young leaders in Africa.

In three previous instances since 2016 when the panel recommended my appointment, the ideas of the more youthful candidates emphasised the idea that the moment had come for a passing of the generational torch.

The recurring failure to appoint younger commissioners over the years saw the torch passed in the opposite direction.

That decisionmakers in parliament continue to treat younger suitably qualified candidates who are themselves to serve as commissioners reluctantly rather than with affirming admiration shows how far this cultural shift to transform the commission must still move.

There must be a tangible connection between the right balance of renewal, competence and institutional knowledge needed to strengthen the institution and restore public trust in the electoral process.

The fact that the candidates whose age has been under scrutiny are not the youngest suggests that the issue might not be that there have been no young candidates but that some of their ideas might well be young to parliamentarians.

Some are biased in favour of entrenched ideas about an electoral system that must produce a proportional representation multiparty democracy.

Some politicians perceive certain candidates as lacking a full appreciation of the current historical era.

This perception might have influenced advocate Khaliphile Sizani’s last-minute withdrawal from the interviews.

Yet, his insights as the chair of the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel could have been valuable to the selection process.

We live in an age in which the task of slapping us awake to the realities of the absence of a free and decolonised higher education crisis and the little fact that the systematic marginalisation of youth voices is a cancer has fallen to the youth.

The prospect of focusing only on the tail end of finding young commissioners instead of investing in laying the building blocks by also affirming the youngest candidates, can feel out of step.

I thought of this later as I watched the deliberations and voting patterns in the National Assembly plenary on October 28, where the names of Joyce Pitso, judge Dhaya Pillay and Mosotho Moepya received the green light.

In the end, let us thank all those who contributed positively to the process and unreservedly support these new commissioners and the rest of the commission in their endeavour to deliver free and fair elections.