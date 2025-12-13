Proteas’ triumph yet another milestone for captain Bavuma

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Temba Bavuma led the Proteas to a Test series victory over India in India for the first time in 25 years.

The performance of the Proteas in dismantling India in their two-match series is yet another milestone for captain Temba Bavuma as he gradually proves his mettle by leading the team to remarkable achievements.

While the feat — SA’s first Test series victory in India in 25 years — was a team effort highlighted by several outstanding individual performances, for Bavuma it was another measure of his leadership acumen, which has come under the microscope at the slightest provocation.

Before the 2-0 whitewash propelled by man of the series Simon Harmer, ably assisted by Aiden Markram, the Proteas had not won in India since 2000.

If one draws parallels with the pioneering side led by the late Hansie Cronje, which boasted SA cricketing greats such as Shaun Pollock, Allan Donald, Gary Kirsten and Mark Boucher, the victory by Bavuma’s boys is even more impressive.

While his team still has a long way to go, there is no doubt that the series sweep is a huge step in the Proteas’ quest to cement themselves as one of the best sides in the world.

Fresh from leading SA to victory over Australia in the World Test Championship final in England in June, Bavuma should be forgiven for waxing lyrical in underlining the mammoth task they faced in India.

The skipper rightly pointed out that beating India 2-0 in their own backyard was no small feat, with SA having been on the other end of the results in most of their previous clashes.

As Bavuma pointed out after their 408-run triumph in the second Test in Guwahati, there will be a lot more belief among the players that they can win in all kinds of conditions.

The series triumph will also no doubt go a long way in helping the Proteas shed the “chokers” stigma that clung to the team for seemingly wilting under pressure in major international tournaments.

While lauding the performances of other members of his team, Bavuma was spot on when he took a bit of credit for his personal success, having battled with injuries in the past two months.

Regardless of how his team performs in the upcoming series, starting this Sunday with the first of three ODIs against India, the feat will remain etched in the history books.

And Bavuma’s name will forever be mentioned among SA’s cricket greats.

Well done, boys.