Protesters who torched Fort Hare buildings must be brought to justice

Operations at the University of Fort Hare have come to a standstill after violent protests.

The University of Fort Hare, established in 1916 as the SA Native College in Alice (Dikeni), celebrates 109 years of shaping African leadership.

It has produced eminent alumni such as ZK Matthews, DDT Jabavu, Gertrude Ntlabathi, Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe and Robert Mugabe, more heads of state than any other university in Africa.

This proud heritage demands collective preservation.

During the signing of the addendum of the memorandum of understanding to continue preserving ANC material, President Cyril Ramaphosa described Fort Hare as a national asset and a heritage site, the intellectual home that nurtured liberation thought. Upholding this legacy is a shared responsibility.

Tragically, the university’s heritage has been threatened by violent protests, which resulted in the torching of key buildings, including administration, academic and student service facilities.

These buildings are the heartbeat of the university.

The administration building houses admissions and examination offices, and the human resources department.

This means that the academic records, academic theses and employees’ records have been burnt. Estimated damages range between R300m and R500m.

The minister of higher education, portfolio committee on higher education and the university management condemned the vandalism of the university property.

This is not enough. A case of arson must be investigated by the police and whoever is found to be involved must be prosecuted.

A clear message of vandalism of property must be sent to everyone by holding those involved accountable.

Such acts must be investigated and prosecuted to prevent further loss, especially of the heritage and Unesco-listed sites on the Alice campus.

The current antagonism between management and students reflects deep mistrust.

Dialogue has been replaced by confrontation, with suspensions and blame overshadowing genuine engagement.

The call to place the university under administration is premature. The real crisis is not governance but unresolved student grievances.

Management must prioritise communication, allow legitimate student structures and implement the senate’s recovery plan to restore academic operations and hold SRC elections.

This will allow students to have their legitimate representatives in the rebuilding and reconstruction of the university.

Fort Hare’s renewal requires unity, not populism. An inclusive conversation of rebuilding the university must be held to restore the university of ZK Matthews.

A university renewal commission, comprising traditional leaders, academics, alumni, students, business and government, should guide reconstruction and reconciliation, drawing inspiration from Mandela’s inclusive negotiation legacy.

Universities are institutions meant to contribute towards the transformation of society. The University of Fort Hare must be allowed to produce the research and black intelligentsia it is known for.

The University of Fort Hare is too big to fail. Fort Hare is more than an institution; it is a cornerstone of African intellectual and political history.

Preserving it for another century demands discipline, dialogue and shared commitment to its founding vision. Khula Nokholeji. In lumine tuo videbimus (In thy light we shall see light).

Ayanda Jam is a University of Fort Hare alumnus and he writes in his personal capacity.