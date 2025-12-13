Retaining the human touch to ensure a beneficial outcome in AI narrative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ayanda Madyibi

The conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) often descends toward the spectacular, the quest for artificial general intelligence (AGI), or even superintelligence.

These concepts envision machines that don’t just mimic human thought but surpass it in every measurable way.

While the dream of creating an intelligence vastly superior to our own is a compelling narrative, it’s a profound distraction from the immediate, tangible and ethically crucial work of building human-centred AI.

The true future AI development shouldn’t be dominated by a super-smart machine. It should be a world where AI serves as a powerful partner, designed from the ground up to enhance human dignity, well-being and capacity.

Prioritising human-centred AI is not about limiting progress; it’s about steering it toward practical, beneficial and responsible outcomes for everyone.

The Illusion of Superintelligence: A Distracting Quest

The pursuit of AGI, a single, overarching intelligence capable of performing any intellectual task a human can, and its evolution into superintelligence, carries with it significant, yet often abstract, risks.

These risks frequently overshadow the current, real-world harms that poorly designed AI systems are already inflicting.

The Problem of Existential Risk vs Present Harm

Discussions about superintelligence often focus on existential risk — the fear that an uncontrollable, self-improving AI might deviate from human values and lead to irreversible catastrophe.

This “alignment problem”, ensuring a vastly superior intellect follows human intentions, is a complex philosophical and technical challenge.

However, this focus can become a distraction.

While we contemplate the distant possibility of an AI takeover, we risk ignoring the immediate, demonstrable harm caused by today’s narrow AI:

Algorithmic bias: AI systems trained on flawed or incomplete data are already reinforcing societal biases in hiring, lending and criminal justice, disproportionately affecting marginalised communities;

Privacy violations: The hunger for data to train ever-larger models erodes personal privacy, turning user data into a commodity without true consent or oversight;

Erosion of autonomy: Automated decision-making, even in simple forms, can remove meaningful human control from critical processes, making outcomes unclear and difficult to contest.

Shifting the spotlight to human-centred design forces us to address these present-day ethical dilemmas head-on.

The systems we build today, not the hypothetical ones of tomorrow, are what determine the fairness and equity of our immediate future.

Human-Centred AI: Augmentation Over Automation

A human-centred approach fundamentally reframes the purpose of AI from replacement to partnership.

This philosophy sees AI not as a tool for making humans obsolete, but as an amplifier for our unique capabilities.

Enhancing Human Capacity

The core of human-centred AI is augmentation. This means designing systems that take on the repetitive, dangerous or data-intensive tasks, thereby freeing humans to focus on tasks that require uniquely human skills:

Creativity and innovation: By automating data analysis, AI allows scientists, artists and engineers to spend more time on creative problem-solving and generating novel ideas;

Emotional intelligence and empathy: In fields like health care and customer service, AI can manage administrative burdens, letting doctors, nurses and support staff dedicate more energy to the essential human connection and empathetic care;

Judgment and context: AI excels at processing data at speed and scale, but humans remain superior at applying sober judgment, understanding complex context and navigating ethical grey areas. A human-centred system ensures that the final, most consequential decisions remain firmly in human hands.

The Pillars of Trust and Transparency

For AI to be a trusted partner, it must be understandable and accountable.

Its foundation of human-centred rests upon four crucial, non-negotiable principles designed to foster trust and ensure responsible development.

Firstly, transparency is essential, requiring that users understand how the AI system functions and the type of data it uses. This visibility is vital because it directly builds trust and confidence in the system’s output.

Secondly, explainability mandates that the AI system must be able to articulate why it reached a specific decision or recommendation, a feature that is indispensable as it allows for accountability and the ability to detect and correct errors or biases.

Thirdly, fairness and equity dictates that AI must be designed and trained to treat all people equally, without perpetuating or amplifying social inequalities, which ultimately protects human rights and ensures that AI benefits are broadly shared, not selectively applied.

Finally, human oversight must be preserved, meaning that humans must have the ultimate authority to intervene, override or disengage the AI system, a safeguard that preserves human autonomy and ultimate responsibility.

Without these core principles, AI becomes a black box, a powerful tool that makes decisions we cannot question or control, which is the antithesis of a human-centred future.

Redefining Progress: Meaningful Impact Over Raw Power

The pursuit of superintelligence often measures success in terms of computational speed or general cognitive ability.

Human-centred AI, however, measures success by its tangible, positive impact on human lives and societal health.

Tackling Real-World Challenges

When we ground AI development in human needs, the focus naturally shifts to solving the most pressing global and local challenges:

Personalised medicine: AI can analyse vast genetic and lifestyle data to develop treatments tailored to an individual, moving from generalised medicine to highly effective personalised care;

Climate change and sustainability: Human-centred AI can model complex environmental data, helping communities and policymakers make informed decisions on sustainable resource management, disaster prediction and clean energy deployment;

Accessible education: AI can adapt learning materials to a student’s individual pace and style, ensuring that quality, personalised education is accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or location.

These are not trivial applications; they are profound transformations of human experience.

By focusing on domain-specific, problem-oriented AI, we create ‘super-tools’ for human experts, offering significant benefits without the alignment risks associated with a single, all-powerful AGI.

The Economic and Societal Dividend

The human-centred approach also offers a more responsible and sustainable path for the economy and society:

Job creation and evolution: Instead of fearing mass job displacement, a partnership model encourages job evolution. AI automates tasks, while humans are upskilled to roles that demand creativity, judgment and emotional intelligence, jobs that are inherently more satisfying and less susceptible to full automation;

Consumer trust and adoption: Transparent, ethical and explainable AI systems build public trust. This trust is essential for the broad, successful adoption of AI technology across all sectors of society. A system that is perceived as fair and helpful will be embraced; one that is obscure and biased will be resisted.

In conclusion, the race to build superintelligence, while fascinating, risks becoming an academic arms race detached from the fundamental goal of technology — to serve and improve the human condition.

It is a speculative quest that prioritises raw, unconstrained power over demonstrable, ethical utility.

The future we should be striving for is not one where we are managed by an intelligence we barely understand. It’s a future where AI, designed with compassion, context, and collaboration in mind, acts as an intelligence amplifier, helping humanity overcome its most difficult challenges while preserving our dignity and autonomy.

The call for a human-centred AI focus is a call to reclaim the narrative.

It’s a mandate to embed our highest values, fairness, transparency, accountability and respect for human life, into the very code of our creations.

By dedicating our resources and talent to building AI that augments, assists and empowers us, we ensure that the next great wave of technological innovation genuinely leads to a wiser, fairer and more flourishing human future.

Dr Ayanda Madyibi is an information and digital technology specialist at ECSECC, an entity of the Office of the Premier, Eastern Cape, writing in his own capacity.