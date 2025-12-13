We are not free until justice is achieved for victims of sexual abuse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Women from Zwelonke (All Nations) led a march in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, and handed over a petition to the police as part of their fight against gender-based violence. They were supported by a handful of men.

Nelson Mandela University student Sesethu Enhle Mboza was laid to rest at the weekend.

She committed suicide after an alleged rape by a fellow student. Mboza was 19 years old.

On the night of November 10, Wits students descended into the streets of Braamfontein in Johannesburg after one of the students, a 20-year-old, had her virginity taken away from her forcefully, allegedly by a Student Representative Council member.

The Wits incident makes me wonder where this country is heading when those who are supposed to serve as young leaders are accused of abuse of power and raping the vulnerable who look up to them for protection.

As a citizen of this country, one cannot afford to turn a blind eye to its dire state.

A nation that ceases to value its women is a nation that births its own death.

Young South African women who go to universities with the aim of achieving their career goals, find themselves being victims of rape and other forms of gender-based violence.

Some return to their homes before they even complete their studies due to femicide concerns.

Our country was shaken to the core with the brutal deaths of Karabo Mokoena in 2016 and University of Cape Town student Uyinene “Nene” Mrwetyana in 2019.

Years later, heartbreaking gender-based violence news continues to be the order of the day in SA.

Despite the many pledges made by the government, nothing has changed. Instead, things have worsened.

The fact is that 5,578 women were killed in just one year (April 2023 to March 2024) — a 33.8% increase from the previous financial year.

Police crime statistics for the period October to December 2024, reveal that of the more than 11,000 reported rape cases, 74 happened at schools where our children go to learn.

This is a lived and sad experience for many women and girls in our country.

In most cases, sex predators and paedophiles in schools are simply moved from one institution to another without proper vetting being done.

There are many incidents that barely even make it to police stations due to abuse of power in learning institutions, within families and even churches.

Victims continue to be shunned by rape apologists while the sexual perpetrators continue to be protected.

A reminder that in only one week, there were people protesting in support of justice for seven-year-old Cwecwe in different parts of the country, and on the other side of the scale men and women were celebrating outside the Gqeberha high court following the acquittal of controversial televangelist Timothy Omotoso who had been facing more than 60 charges.

Ahead of the G20 Women’s Shutdown organised by Women For Change coming up on Friday, thousands of South Africans have been painting social media purple which is a clear statement on how deep the pain of femicide is.

Some of those who are triggered by purple remind us that they might be perpetrators and enablers of the state of gender-based violence and femicide.

How ignorant should one be not to be moved by the ever- growing statistics of killings and rape of women and children in this country?

SA ought to hang its head in shame when spaces that were meant to protect young people have become spaces that young people themselves have come to use to destroy the lives of their own peers.

How schools, churches and universities have become spaces where young women and children are violated, is a clear reflection of the severity of gender-based violence in SA.

We cannot afford to ignore this plight.

We must fight, our country is in crisis and has become a nation that is merely defined by pain.

We are not free until justice prevails to all victims of sexual abuse and femicide in SA.

Karabo Nkoli is an author, Wits LLB student and founder of Youth Must Rise Movement