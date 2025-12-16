For all his successes, Broos appears to have crossed a line

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos is a good coach. A great one, even. That is an undisputable fact. No one can take away what he has done for our national team.

As football fans and supporters, we may not always agree with his selections, but the players he has backed have largely delivered.

Results, after all, remain football’s ultimate currency — and Broos has cashed in.

Before his appointment, Bafana Bafana were uninspiring. Many South Africans had emotionally checked out of the senior men’s national team.

Watching them felt more like an obligation than a joy.

Broos changed that.

Under his stewardship, Bafana have evolved from what former sport, arts and culture minister Fikile Mbalula once infamously described as “a bunch of useless individuals” into a cohesive, committed unit that plays with belief and pride.

The numbers tell their own story. When the Belgian arrived, Bafana were ranked 71st in the world and 13th in Africa.

Nearly five years on, they sit at 61st globally and 11th on the continent.

More importantly, there has been tangible success. A bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2023, achieved while playing brave, enterprising and exciting football.

Bafana Bafana have also qualified for Afcon in Morocco where Broos’s men are among the favourites.

The senior men’steam also qualified for the Fifa World Cup in North America — something Bafana last achieved in 2002 as in 2010 we qualified by virtue of being the host nation.

For all this, Broos has rightly received his flowers. Plus, this is what he was hired to do, and he has been handsomely paid for doing his job.

His monthly salary has been reported to be between R1m and R1.5m.

Even when some supporters, me included, questioned his selections, he stuck to his convictions, often delivering sharp responses in media conferences.

That abrasive honesty became part of the theatre — fuel for debate, banter and passion.

In football, that is acceptable as it adds to the excitement.

But there is a line and Broos appears to have crossed it.

It is neither acceptable nor understandable for a coach in SA — a country scarred by a deeply racialised past to make —statements with racial undertones.

When Broos said of Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s late arrival to camp: “I can assure you: he is a black guy, but he will get out of my room as a white guy,” it should have set off alarm bells.

SA is still grappling with the legacy of racism. What is perhaps most disturbing is that no journalist present at the press conference reportedly challenged Broos to explain what he meant.

Broos has also made what appears to be sexist remarks about Mbokazi’s agent, Basia Michaels, saying “a nice little woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing [and thinking]: ‘how much can I get?’”

This flies in the face of SA’s constitutional aspirations of being a non-racial and non-sexist society.

Had it not been for the UDM lodging a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), his statements would likely have been swept under the carpet.

For that, the UDM deserves credit. Fighting racism is not political interference, nor is fighting sexism, it is a constitutional obligation.

Some have rushed to Broos’s defence, arguing that his words were merely a figure of speech.

Others claim the matter risks Fifa sanctions. That argument does not hold.

The UDM has not interfered in football administration; it has challenged conduct that potentially violates the values of a democratic society.

Until Saturday (December 13), there had been deafening silence from his employers, the SA Football Association.

In the statement released on Saturday afternoon, Broos was quoted as saying: “It is unfortunate that my strong rebuke of the player’s conduct and subsequent comments were misrepresented as racism and sexist.

“I distance myself from any accusation of racism and sexism.”

Safa also expressed shocked at the outrage brought about by Broos’s comments.

Finally, Broos apologised for his “choice of words” at a press conference on Monday and emphasized that he “never wanted to make a racist or sexist comment”.

Whether forced to apologise or not, or sincere or not, the majority of South Africans will accept his apology.

This is unfolding under the leadership of Safa president Danny Jordaan, an anti-apartheid activist who knows better than most the cost of normalising racist language.

Perhaps expecting immediate accountability from Safa was asking too much.

This is, after all, the same organisation that failed to act decisively when administrative incompetence nearly cost Bafana a World Cup place due to Teboho Mokoena’s ineligibility to play against minnows Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier.

The subsequent results of that blunder were Bafana being docked points and slipping down the Fifa rankings.

In an ideal situation, such dereliction of duty should have carried consequences. Not at Safa House.

What we got from Jordaan on the matter was a comment stating the case had been closed after Bafana qualified in their last match.

While we all agree that Broos has been successful, success cannot be a shield against scrutiny.

Yes, South Africans want Bafana Bafana to win the Afcon.

Yes, we want Bafana Bafana to do what they have not done on three previous occasions in 1998, 2002 and 2010 — qualify for the knockout stages of the global showpiece.

But those ambitions cannot come at the expense of our values.

If the SAHRC finds Broos guilty of racism and sexism, he must be sanctioned accordingly.

And if he refuses to accept accountability, then he should walk away and enjoy retirement.

Progress on the pitch can never justify regression off it. SA cannot and must not trade its values for medals.

Mkhululi Ndamase writes in his personal capacity.