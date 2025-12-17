Buffalo Park renovations to boost growth, jobs in East London

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Buffalo City Metro council on Monday approved the allocation of R20m to upgrade the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Buffalo City Metro council on Monday approved the allocation of R20m to upgrade the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The global showpiece is scheduled to be hosted in SA, Zimbabwe and Namibia between October and November 2027.

St George’s Park in Gqeberha, the country’s oldest cricket ground, is the Eastern Cape’s pride and joy when it comes to international cricket.

The stadium has hosted numerous Tests, one-day internationals (ODIs) and T20 matches and is the home of two-time SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

East London’s Buffalo Park is in the running to host matches during the 14th edition of the Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup, but it first has to check several boxes to ensure the facility is up to international standards.

The opportunity is about more than just the international attention for BCM; it’s about the economic spin-offs.

The influx of players, media and tourists will stimulate the local hospitality, retail and transport sectors, creating jobs and boosting businesses.

Sports MEC Sibulele Ngongo’s spokesperson, Anele Zolani Siramza, previously said the department estimated that more than 40,000 people would visit the province for the World Cup, injecting R800m into the economy.

For BCM, the World Cup presents a rare chance to restore Buffalo Park to its former glory and to showcase the metro’s hospitality capabilities, especially after missing out on the 2010 Fifa World Cup hosting rights.

The support for the upgrade across political parties in council, despite concerns being raised about compliance and ownership, reflects a shared understanding of the event’s potential and importance.

However, transparency and accountability will be crucial in managing public funds effectively.

Responding to concerns, BCM’s head of sport, arts and culture, Howard Sikweza, said Buffalo Park was still owned by the metro and it would be responsible for the upgrades.

BCM’s R20m investment will add to the total estimated cost of just under R67m to upgrade the facility. The remaining funds will come from Cricket SA and the provincial government.

The Black Business Forum makes a valid point that the focus should not only be on big events such as the Cricket World Cup.

It’s important to have a plan that also supports local festivals, tournaments and cultural events.

This would help keep the economy active all year and allow small and new businesses to grow.

East London can use the World Cup to raise its profile and boost growth.

But for this to work, it needs effective management, planning that includes everyone and ongoing support for both big and local events.

Daily Dispatch